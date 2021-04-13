Shark Helmet’s brand-new EVO-GT – the ultimate evolution in the original EVO concept launched by the French brand – will be arriving in UK dealers this month.

EVO-GT. Always the reference.

The latest addition to the EVO range, the EVO-GT is the ‘Grand Touring’ model of the dual-homologated modular EVO helmet range. As comfortable in the jet position as it is in the full-face setting, this premium model benefits from the latest SHARK innovations making it the ideal partner, whatever the route.

Available in 11 colour options, the EVO-GT has an RRP from £369.99.

Switching from a jet helmet to a full helmet was never so easy and safe!

The patented SHARK Auto-up/Auto-down system makes it possible to automatically raise the visor when holding the chin guard. The new V-TECH system offers increased ergonomics and comfort of use with one-handed chin guard locking.

And for even more safety, the EVO-GT is equipped with the completely new SAFE LOCK SYSTEM that guarantees that the chin guard stays locked even on impact.

The best optical quality on the market

With an anti-scratch treatment, the EVO-GT’s new generation “optical class 1” VZ 250 visor with variable thickness offers premium optical quality with no visual distortion. The Pinlock 120 Max Vision®, the best anti-fog lens on the market, comes in the box as standard.

The EVO-GT is also equipped with an internal sun visor with central slider: a mechanism that can be used with either hand, practical and easy to use.

Aerodynamic design

The EVO-GT benefits from the most advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) studies and acoustic research: all the parts have been designed to ensure maximum air penetration and sound insulation:

‘SHARK skin’ side plates with textured design

Premium ventilation system to ensure optimum air circulation inside the helmet and internal cooling (three air inlets and two air extractors). The wide, textured ventilation sliders offer excellent grip and easy handling with gloves.

Unequalled premium comfort

The EVO-GT features a next-generation SHARK fabric: MICROTECH, a fabric made of recycled “ECO CIRCLE FIBERS™” with the AEGIS label, which has antibacterial and odour-resistant properties.

It also features a retractable and magnetic anti-fog breath guard to reduce the ambient air movement and turbulence-induced when riding.

Custom fit

For optimum fit, the EVO-GT comes with an additional cheek pad size in the box so riders can custom the fit of their helmet at home.

Full specification below:

TYPE OF HELMET: Modular helmet with dual jet/full certification

STRUCTURE & SAFETY:

Injected thermoplastic shell

Micrometer ring strap

Multiple density EPS

Two shell sizes (XS-S-M and L-XL)

INTERIOR:

MICROTECH fabric with the AEGIS label (removable and machine washable at 30°C)

Custom fit (2 cheek pad sizes available)

EasyFit system for those who wear glasses

Retractable breath guard

King Size available*

SHARKTOOTH PRIME® intercom compatible

VISORS:

VZ250 Max Vision visor

Pinlock 120 included in the box

Optical class 1

Internal sun visor

AERODYNAMICS & VENTILATION:

Three air inlets

Two air extractors

SIZES:

From XS to King Size* and five optional visor tints available.

*in selection of colours.

