SHARK-sponsored rider Bradley Ray celebrated a magnificent victory at the final round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch circuit on Sunday, crowning him the 2022 Champion.

His long-term sponsor, SHARK Helmets presented him with a one-off custom helmet to mark the special occasion.

Bradley Ray entered the concluding round with a 66 point lead over his closest rival, ready to battle for the championship title in the final three races at the Bennetts British Superbike Showdown. After just one race Brad claimed the title by a focused run to fifth, securing 11 points which put the championship out of Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell’s reach.

Proud sponsors of newly-crowned Bennetts British Superbike Champion, SHARK Helmets unveiled a one-off special helmet and presented it to the 25 year-old rider.

Designed in winning gold and black, the custom Race R Pro GP displayed the Union Jack to celebrate the British title. Brad Ray’s winning helmet design also features a nod to his family with meaningful quotes which his grandad would always say.

SHARK-supported racers wear the Race-R PRO GP with its distinctive rear spoiler for ultimate aerodynamics. This high performance aero profile, developed in close collaboration between the SHARK Research & Development teams and SHARK’s MotoGP riders, is the result of the most advanced technologies in CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) studies.

The Race-R PRO GP derives from a perfect alliance between unique design, security, aerodynamism and technological innovations.

It’s not just SHARK Helmets-supported racer’s who can get their hands on the iconic Race R Pro GP helmet. The SHARK Race R Pro GP is available in six colourways including the all-new Zarco replica with an RRP of £1049.99 and £999.99 for the FIM variation.

