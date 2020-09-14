Shark Helmets Evojet Now In Uk Dealers

A brand-new concept from SHARK Helmets, the EVOJET combines unrivalled comfort, lightness and boasts the widest field of vision in its category.

Available in seven colours, in sizes XS-XL, it has an RRP from £239.99 – and is in UK dealers now.

Designed in France and manufactured at SHARK Helmet’s European factory, the EVOJET is the latest helmet to join the popular SHARK EVO modular helmet range.

Inspired by the innovative, technological and elegant codes of urban mobility, the EVOJET meets the expectations of urban and extra-urban users who want to benefit from a safety helmet and combines the advantages of jet, modular and full-face helmets – and is dual homologated so is certified as both an open and full-face helmet.

One of the major innovations of the EVOJET is the visor and chin guard being one attached unit. This has many benefits including offering riders a wide panoramic field of vision while in the closed position. It can be changed from full-face to the jet position with just one hand.

The anti-scratch and anti-fog treated visor itself has been designed in ‘Optical Class 1’ with variable thickness to eliminate any visual distortion whatever the viewing angle. There’s an integrated sun visor, adjusted with an ergonomically designed – and chrome finished – control.

The chin guard closes and locks using a hook system offering a premium level of protection. Thanks to its multi-density EPS FOAM structure, which provides optimal absorption in case of impact, the user can ride in total safety, both when the helmet is in the open and closed position.

Its sophisticated, sleek appearance and two-tone finish make it both a fashionable and timeless helmet par excellence. To future add to the futuristic look, the mechanics of the visor have been carefully hidden behind side plates for a simplistic and effortless aesthetic.

The ventilation system has been optimised to ensure a continuous flow of air during use. The chin guard itself equipped with an inlet which distributes the air across the visor too and the rear air extractor allows optimum air circulation through the helmet as well as giving it an original style.

The interior of the EVOJET is equipped with the latest generation textile from SHARK: MICROTECH – an ultra-technical fabric made from AEGIS eco circle labelled recycled fibres, which have antibacterial and anti-odour properties.

To locate your nearest SHARK Helmets dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

Notes:

Full specification of the new EVOJET below:

Structure & Safety:

Shell made from injected thermoplastic resin

2 shell sizes for optimum morphological adjustment

Micrometric strap

Multi-density EPS foam

New visor concept integrated into the chin guard

Weight: 1,450g (size M, +/- 50g).

Visor:

Optical class 1 visor with variable thickness

Anti-scratch and anti-fog visor

UV380 labelled and anti-scratch sun visor

Anti-fog dynamic ventilation.

Interior:

MICROTECH textile made from AEGIS labelled recycled fibres with antibacterial and anti-odour properties.

Removable and machine washable interior (max. 30°)

EasyFit system: optimal comfort for those who wear spectacles

Dedicated space for the Sharktooth intercom.

Aerodynamics & Ventilation:

2 air inlets

1 air extractor

Aerodynamics optimised by CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) studies.