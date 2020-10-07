Since its creation, SHARK Helmets has made motorcycle racing its DNA and one of the core pillars of its development. For the second year running, the French brand is proud to associate its name as the title sponsor to the MotoGP world championship national race, the “SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France”,which will be held at the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans from 9 – 11 October.

Patrick Francois, President of 2 Ride group, said: “We are certainly very proud that our national race is once again called the ‘SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France’. In the current situation, there is real satisfaction that this edition could be held thanks to the joint effort of the organiser, Dorna, everyone in the Paddock and the authorities. We are excited that the riders can continue to delight all motorcycle fans this year in particular.”

With almost 70 World Championship titles under its belt, SHARK Helmets has no less than three riders in the premier class this season, all equipped with the flagship helmet of the SHARK range, the RACE-R PRO GP FIM Racing #1: The French double world champion Johann Zarco, the Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira, recent winner of the Styrian GP in Austria, as well as the young Spaniard Iker Lecuona for his first season in MotoGP.

SHARK is also sponsoring Sam Lowes in Moto2 this year as well as several Moto3 and MotoE riders. The five-times world champion Jorge Lorenzo and the Frenchman Sylvain Guintoli, who are continuing their career as MotoGP test riders, also trust in SHARK Helmets for their protective equipment.

For ardent supporters, a wide selection of replica helmets are on offer to represent the brand’s greatest riders, including:

Race-R PRO Carbon Replica Zarco GP de France

D-SKWAL 2 Replica Zarco

Spartan Replica Lorenzo Catalunya GP

Race-R PRO GP Lorenzo Wintertest 99

Race-R PRO Carbon Replica Guintoli

RIDILL Replica Lorenzo Catalan Bad Boy

SHARK will see you on 9, 10 and 11 October in Le Mans for the second edition of the “SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France”!

To locate your nearest SHARK Helmets dealer or to see the entire collection of SHARK Helmets available in the UK, please visit www.nevis.uk.com.

ABOUT SHARK HELMETS:

With over 30 years experience, the French brand SHARK has become one of the world leaders in helmets. As a result of racing, SHARK designs helmets with the everyday need of guaranteeing high levels of performance and safety that are always higher than the standard requirements. The SHARK spirit is to continually push the technical boundaries and innovate so that everyone can fully benefit from the pleasure and freedom of riding on two wheels safely. From its headquarters in Marseille and its own plants, SHARK Helmets invents and markets new models every year. They are distributed by more than 5000 retail outlets worldwide.

