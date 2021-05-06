The nation’s favourite shed supremos Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove are back on TV, searching for yet more automotive treasure lying dead in the nation’s sheds, outbuildings and garages.

In 10 brand new 30-minute episodes, Henry and Sam travel across the country on their quest to find neglected motoring gems on two, three and four wheels, as well as automotive memorabilia, which they hope to fix up and sell for a tidy profit.

Expect plenty of rummaging, restoring and reckless tea drinking.

Shed & Buried series 3 will be on screen from Tuesday 8th June and there are two ways to enjoy it;

Binge watch all 10 episodes on discovery+ from Tuesday 8th June

Watch episodes 1 & 2 on Quest (Freeview channel 12) at 9pm on Tuesday 8th June, followed by the rest of the series weekly in double bills.

discovery+ is available to subscribe to via web, mobile, AndroidTV and Apple TV and on Sky Q in the UK & Ireland for a monthly or annual fee. For more information visit the discovery+ website at www.discoveryplus.co.uk

For more information on Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

