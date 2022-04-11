Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The North America Talent Cup started this weekend alongside the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, and it’s Jesse James Shedden who leaves with a full 50 points after doing the double.

The all-new NATC has the goal of giving riders from North America a new opportunity to further their careers, designed to become a stepping stone between lower level regional championships and FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship paddock, Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, and/or the MotoAmerica championship series. The NATC is a Cup for teams and riders, using the incredibly successful European Talent Cup as a blueprint. The limit on entries is 20 riders aged between 13 and 16 in 2022, with all racing on equal Aprilia RS250SP2 machinery.

At the opener, Shedden proved the star of the show but there were some close fights for the podium. In Race 1, Aiden Sneed got the better of Alessandro Di Mario at the final corner, and on Sunday it was another close fight. This time, Alexander Enriquez pipped Di Mario to second (pictured above). Check out more about the NATC here!

