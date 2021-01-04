Shock Absorber Dds Pro Honda Cbr1000rr-r 2020

The K-Tech DDS “Pro” rear shock has been designed for use at the highest level of racing and developed in major championships around the world. Like all other K-Tech products it has been designed and manufactured in the UK using the latest design software and highest grades of materials. As you would expect from a high quality racing product, the DDS “Pro” features compression and rebound damping adjustment, length adjustment and hydraulic spring preload adjustment. It also features our unique ByPass Valve adjuster which controls both compression and rebound damping adjustment to assist with chassis control at low velocity shock movement to enhance tyre feel and grip. The DDS system uses a smaller piston rod which keeps the system more stable over a wider temperature range due to its small displacement. Damping is controlled by a 32mm piston which allows the use of larger shims for improved feel.

5 way adjustable

32 clicks compression adjustment

32 clicks rebound adjustment

16 clicks BPV adjustment

Hydraulic spring preload adjustment

Length adjustment

CNC machined components

DDS technology

Potentiometer mounting points

Wide range of spring rates available

Used at the highest levels of racing including British Superbike and Isle of Man TT

Part Number:255-020-130-020

£1,194.00

Excl. Tax £995.00

