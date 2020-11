Shoei Helmets – GT-Air II (GT-Air2 Panorama TC-5 Pictured)

THE ANSWER FOR EVERY CONDITION

Prepared from SENA SRL2 communication system

Perfectly integrated into the helmet

No protruding operating unit

Helmet design won’t be affected

SAFETY

SHELL IN AIM

Organic fibre and multi-composite fibre in various layers for a shock-absorbent shell with optimum rigidity

EPS LINER SYSTEM WITH MULTIPLE DENSITIES

Optimized protection through EPS elements with different shock absorbing levels

GT-Air II WEARING COMFORT

3 DIFFERENT SHELL SIZES

1) XS-M 2) L 3) XL-XXL

DETACHABLE AND WASHABLE CHEEK PADS AND CENTRE PAD

For pleasant wearing comfort, ease of cleaning and perfect fit

CHINSTRAP COVER

Detachable and washable

GT-Air II VENTILATION

MULTIPLE VENTING AND EXTRACTION

For optimum ventilation performance

INLETS AT THE CHIN AND FOREHEAD

Fresh air supply guaranteed

FOUR OUTLETS AT THE READ

To exhaust warm air

GT-Air II AERODYNAMICS

INTEGRATED SPOILER

For optimised aero dynamic performance

GT-Air II ACCESSORIES

CNS-1 VISOR SYSTEM

With Pinlock antifog insert

QSV 2 SUN VISOR

For more information on Shoei Hornet ADV visit shoeiassured.co.uk/product-category/gtair2

For more information on Shoei Helmets visit shoeiassured.co.uk/

