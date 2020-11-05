Shoei Helmets – Hornet ADV (Hornet ADV Sovereign TC-3 Pictured)

YOUR ADVENTURE STARTS HERE!

Break free from all the boundaries of today’s life with the Hornet ADV.

With all the advantages an offroad helmet has for exploring new terrain yet with the comfort of a full face helmet, the Hornet ADV is your perfect companion to join you on all of your small and big adventures.

SAFETY

Organic fibre, Multi-fibre and high performance organic fibre in layers for optimum shock absorbing rigidity.

Multi-density polystyrene padding giving optimised protection through the use of materials of different absorption levels.

Pinlock CNS-2 anti-fog system.

Double D chinstraps for quick and easy handling.

Quick Coupler always perfectly adjusted.

E.Q.R.S. (Emergency Quick Release System) is designed to facilitate the extraction of the helmet in case of accident.

WEARING COMFORT

4 different outer shell constructions for perfect fit and compact dimensions. Size XS – XXL.

for perfect fit and compact dimensions. Size XS – XXL. Removeable and washable cheek pads for optimal maintenance and customized fit 31, 35, 39, 43mm

31, 35, 39, 43mm Entirely detachable and washable inner liner for easy cleaning.

Detachable and washable chin strap cover for better care.

Ear pads for noise reduction.

Comes ready to install an intercom system.

VENTILATION

Multiple venting and extraction for optimum ventilation.

Inlet vents on the top of the helmet, the forehead and chin.

Fresh air supply guaranteed

Six outlets at the back to extract exhaled air

HORNET ADV AERODYNAMICS

Spoiler for optimised aerodynamic performance

For more information on Shoei Hornet ADV visit shoeiassured.co.uk/product-category/hornet-adv

For more information on Shoei Helmets visit shoeiassured.co.uk/

