Shoei Helmets – Neotec II (Neotec II Respect TC 5 Pictured)
An every-occasion helmet with the adaptability to excel no matter where your next journey takes you, the NEOTEC II does it all with style and precision. The convenient “flip-up” versatility of a true two-in-one helmet combined with next-level aerodynamics, an internal sun shield, the Pinlock® EVO fog-resistant system, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with the all-new SENA SRL Communication System, the NEOTEC II is the pinnacle of modular helmet design for today’s hybrid motorcyclists.
SAFETY
SHELL IN AIM
Organic and multi-composite fibres in various layers for a shock-absorbent shell with optimum rigidity.
EPS LINER SYSTEM WITH TWO DENSITIES
Optimized protection through EPS elements with different shock absorbing levels
MIST-RETARDANT CNS-3 PINLOCK SYSTEM
Fast and easy to change
STAINLESS STEEL MICRO RATCHET SYSTEM
Easy to use and always perfectly adjusted
360 DEGREE STAINLESS STEEL PIVOT LOCKING SYSTEM
For safe locking of the face cover
DOUBLE HOMOLOGATION P/J
Homologated as Jet and Integral helmet
Neotec II WEARING COMFORT
QSV-1 SUN VISOR
DIN EN1836 approved
3 DIFFERENT OUTER SHELL CONSTRUCTIONS
1) XS-M 2) L 3) XL-XXL
3D DETACHABLE AND WASHABLE CHEEK PADS AND CENTRE PAD
For better care and individual adjustment
DETACHABLE AND WASHABLE CHINSTRAP COVER
For ease of cleaning
PREPARED FOR SENA COMMUNICATION SYSTEM INSTALLATION
Developed by SENA and specifically designed for Neotec II, distributed and marketed by SENA exclusively
Neotec II VENTILATION
MULTIPLE VENTING AND EXTRACTION
For optimum ventilation performance
INLETS AT UPPER HEAD AND CHIN AREAS
Provide maximum ventilation performance
2 OUTLETS AT THE REAR
To Extract warm air
DRAMATICALLY INCREASED AIRFLOW
Through newly developed air intakes
Neotec II AERODYNAMICS
INTEGRATED SPOILER
For optimized aero dynamical performance
INTEGRATED VORTEX-GENERATOR
Active noise cancelling
NEWLY DESIGNED CHIN SPOILER (AERO DEFLECTOR)
Relaxed ride through less turbulences
Neotec II ACCESSORIES
CNS-3 VISORS
In different colours
QSV-1 SUN VISOR
CHEEK PADS
In different sizes for individual adjustment
CENTRE PAD
In different thicknesses
BREATH GUARD
Reduces fogging of the visor
CHIN CURTAIN
Reduces turbulences inside the helmet
For more information on Shoei Hornet ADV visit shoeiassured.co.uk/product-category/neotec2
For more information on Shoei Helmets visit shoeiassured.co.uk/
