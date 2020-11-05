Shoei Helmets – Neotec II (Neotec II Respect TC 5 Pictured)

An every-occasion helmet with the adaptability to excel no matter where your next journey takes you, the NEOTEC II does it all with style and precision. The convenient “flip-up” versatility of a true two-in-one helmet combined with next-level aerodynamics, an internal sun shield, the Pinlock® EVO fog-resistant system, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with the all-new SENA SRL Communication System, the NEOTEC II is the pinnacle of modular helmet design for today’s hybrid motorcyclists.

SAFETY

SHELL IN AIM

Organic and multi-composite fibres in various layers for a shock-absorbent shell with optimum rigidity.

EPS LINER SYSTEM WITH TWO DENSITIES

Optimized protection through EPS elements with different shock absorbing levels

MIST-RETARDANT CNS-3 PINLOCK SYSTEM

Fast and easy to change

STAINLESS STEEL MICRO RATCHET SYSTEM

Easy to use and always perfectly adjusted

360 DEGREE STAINLESS STEEL PIVOT LOCKING SYSTEM

For safe locking of the face cover

DOUBLE HOMOLOGATION P/J

Homologated as Jet and Integral helmet

Neotec II WEARING COMFORT

QSV-1 SUN VISOR

DIN EN1836 approved

3 DIFFERENT OUTER SHELL CONSTRUCTIONS

1) XS-M 2) L 3) XL-XXL

3D DETACHABLE AND WASHABLE CHEEK PADS AND CENTRE PAD

For better care and individual adjustment

DETACHABLE AND WASHABLE CHINSTRAP COVER

For ease of cleaning

PREPARED FOR SENA COMMUNICATION SYSTEM INSTALLATION

Developed by SENA and specifically designed for Neotec II, distributed and marketed by SENA exclusively

Neotec II VENTILATION

MULTIPLE VENTING AND EXTRACTION

For optimum ventilation performance

INLETS AT UPPER HEAD AND CHIN AREAS

Provide maximum ventilation performance

2 OUTLETS AT THE REAR

To Extract warm air

DRAMATICALLY INCREASED AIRFLOW

Through newly developed air intakes

Neotec II AERODYNAMICS

INTEGRATED SPOILER

For optimized aero dynamical performance

INTEGRATED VORTEX-GENERATOR

Active noise cancelling

NEWLY DESIGNED CHIN SPOILER (AERO DEFLECTOR)

Relaxed ride through less turbulences

Neotec II ACCESSORIES

CNS-3 VISORS

In different colours

QSV-1 SUN VISOR

CHEEK PADS

In different sizes for individual adjustment

CENTRE PAD

In different thicknesses

BREATH GUARD

Reduces fogging of the visor

CHIN CURTAIN

Reduces turbulences inside the helmet

For more information on Shoei Hornet ADV visit shoeiassured.co.uk/product-category/neotec2

For more information on Shoei Helmets visit shoeiassured.co.uk/

