Shoei Helmets – VFX-WR (VFX-WR Pinnacle TC-1 Pictured)
THE NEW VFX-WR- THE EVOLUTION OF AN ICON.
Shoei’s VFX-series has been leading the off road helmet industry with it’s bold, innovative design and exceptional safety features for years – with the introduction of the new VFX-WR, the bar has once again been raised for what is considered to be premium head safety.
SAFETY
Shell In AIM+
Organic fibre, multi-composite and high performance fibre in various layers for a shock-absorbant shell with optimum rigidity.
M.E.D.S (Motion Energy Distribution System)
Additional layer of EPS liner reduces rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an accident.
3 Piece EPS liner system
Optimized protection through EPS elements with different shock-absorbing levels
E.Q.R.S (Emergency Quick Release System)
Simplifies helmet removal by removing the cheek pads in the event of an accident.
VFX-WR WEARING COMFORT
4 Different shell sizes: 1) XS-S 2) M 3) L 4) XL-XXL
Detachable and washable 3D max-dry cheek pads and centre pad
Breathable and moisture absorbent for ease of cleaning and perfect fit
VFX-RW VENTILATION
Multiple venting and extraction
For optimum ventilation, even in the hottest racing situations
Several intake vents on the brow and upper head areas
For fresh air intake
Multiple outlet vents in the spoiler and on the neck
To exhaust warm air
VFX-WR AERODYNAMICS
Special shell construction
A radical sporty design with integrated spoilers for optimized aerodynamics and performance
Fully integrated peak
with a seamless connection between shell and peak
Aggressively shaped face guard
for reduced drag
WFX-WR ACCESSORIES
- 3D Cheek Pads
- Peak
- Chinstrap Cover
- Centre pad
- Nose Cover
- Original Shoei helmet bag
For more information on Shoei Hornet ADV visit shoeiassured.co.uk/product-category/vfx-wr
For more information on Shoei Helmets visit shoeiassured.co.uk/
