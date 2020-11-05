Shoei Helmets – VFX-WR (VFX-WR Pinnacle TC-1 Pictured)

THE NEW VFX-WR- THE EVOLUTION OF AN ICON.

Shoei’s VFX-series has been leading the off road helmet industry with it’s bold, innovative design and exceptional safety features for years – with the introduction of the new VFX-WR, the bar has once again been raised for what is considered to be premium head safety.

SAFETY

Shell In AIM+

Organic fibre, multi-composite and high performance fibre in various layers for a shock-absorbant shell with optimum rigidity.

M.E.D.S (Motion Energy Distribution System)

Additional layer of EPS liner reduces rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an accident.

3 Piece EPS liner system

Optimized protection through EPS elements with different shock-absorbing levels

E.Q.R.S (Emergency Quick Release System)

Simplifies helmet removal by removing the cheek pads in the event of an accident.

VFX-WR WEARING COMFORT

4 Different shell sizes: 1) XS-S 2) M 3) L 4) XL-XXL

Detachable and washable 3D max-dry cheek pads and centre pad

Breathable and moisture absorbent for ease of cleaning and perfect fit

VFX-RW VENTILATION

Multiple venting and extraction

For optimum ventilation, even in the hottest racing situations

Several intake vents on the brow and upper head areas

For fresh air intake

Multiple outlet vents in the spoiler and on the neck

To exhaust warm air

VFX-WR AERODYNAMICS

Special shell construction

A radical sporty design with integrated spoilers for optimized aerodynamics and performance

Fully integrated peak

with a seamless connection between shell and peak

Aggressively shaped face guard

for reduced drag

WFX-WR ACCESSORIES

3D Cheek Pads

Peak

Chinstrap Cover

Centre pad

Nose Cover

Original Shoei helmet bag

For more information on Shoei Hornet ADV visit shoeiassured.co.uk/product-category/vfx-wr

For more information on Shoei Helmets visit shoeiassured.co.uk/

