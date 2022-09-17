Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The most advanced Shoei helmet to date, the X-SPR Pro, is available now!

Featuring our most sophisticated aerodynamic system, the X-SPR Pro has been carefully designed, tested, and fine-tuned to improve the already outstanding performance of the X-Spirit III.

THE TRUE RACING HELMET

SHOEI never stops in its pursuit of excellence, resulting in the development of the all new X-SPR Pro.

The design is fully focused on high performance riding with the all-new aeroform design providing aerodynamic performance at speeds in excess of 350km/h.

The innovation behind the X-SPR Pro is not limited to its exceptional aerodynamic performance; revised dimensions around the eye port provide a wider upper field of vision, particularly important when riding at extreme lean angles.

The XSPR-Pro has been designed to give the rider a winning advantage.

