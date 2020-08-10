During the Pirelli Spanish Round, a new truck unit was inaugurated, and this new asset will be the flagship of the Showa strategy of using the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship to provide a high level of suspension service and increased working capacity.

The Showa Technical Truck will be the office and workshop in the SBK® paddock, and it will be the HQ of technicians and engineers working within the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. Showa will improve the service to all teams that it is collaborating with and are looking forward to being at the forefront of races and consequently, like in the past, winning Championships.

Working together with top WorldSBK teams and manufacturers and having achieved various Championships and race wins with different teams lately, this technical truck is one more step forward in the strategy of Showa, in focusing on production bike-based Championships and transferring what is learnt on the track into new technology on the road.

Yamato Kitajima, Showa Chief Engineer:

“We are very happy to say we can introduce our new facility here in the WorldSBK paddock. Our aim to utilise this new trailer as much as possible and using this facility in the paddock is to improve and expand our service capability. Recently, we are going step by step to expand our racing activity in Europe. However, if you think about these situations, what was missing to our activity was a working base within the World Superbike paddock. I’m very glad our company made a quick decision to make new trailer. I would also like to thank our related company, who has helped organise vehicle production in such a short period. I believe we could improve our potential and emphasise our presence with this modern, state-of-the-art trailer unit.”

Marc Saurina, WorldSBK Commercial, Marketing and Media Executive Director:

“It is great to have Showa in the WorldSBK paddock; they have been an extremely successful asset within the fastest production-based Championship in the world and now that they will have a base in the paddock, it will help the development of their products. The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is the perfect development ground for technology to be transferred to the everyday road rider, meaning that the collected data from across the weekend can be interpreted in a way that on Monday, it is available for the general public. We look forward to being part of this chapter in Showa’s illustrious history.”