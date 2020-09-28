It isn’t only demand for motorcycles that is booming since Lockdown was lifted. Production at Watsonian Sidecars in now fully booked-up until Christmas, with orders now being taken for delivery in the New Year.

In addition to demand from customers in the UK, the Cotswold-based manufacturer has recently shipped sidecars to France and the USA, and further exports are scheduled to be sent to Austria, Belgium and Germany over the coming weeks..

Development work is also underway, designing fitting kits for the latest models of motorcycle. The most recent addition to Watsonian’s extensive range is a new kit for the Triumph Street Twin (2016-on).

Since its introduction in 2000, the Triumph Bonneville has been one of the most popular choices for Watsonian customers across the world, thanks to its classic styling, low centre of gravity and torquey parallel twin engine. The Street Twin, with a more powerful liquid-cooled 900c motor, looks set to continue that tradition, but its revised chassis requires a completely re-designed fitting kit, so that the sidecar can be attached in the optimum position for handling and structural integrity.

The outfit pictured features a GP700 sidecar, colour-matched to the Street Twin, with a low-profile screen, 14″ front-polished black multi-spoke alloy wheel and bespoke sport mudguard with alloy ‘bullet’ indicator/light cluster.

For information on the range of Watsonian sidecars and fittings call 01386 700907 or visit www.watsonian-squire.com.