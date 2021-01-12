Silence, an innovative electric moto scooter brand, hits UK streets this month, bringing Brits a stylish, simple and smart solution for modern day urban transport needs.

Two-wheel transport is on the rise in Britain and undergoing an electric revolution, driven by changes in both consumer behaviour and regulation, particularly in urban areas. Congestion, air quality, eco-consciousness and, most recently, Coronavirus fears are all contributing to a significant shift in attitudes – and rocketing demand for electric powered two-wheelers of all types.

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Europe, the Silence family of ‘e-moto’ scooters are the perfect solution for the growing number of both individuals and companies looking for low-cost, high-quality and zero-emission urban transport.

Silence is Europe’s biggest specialist EV manufacturer and is a company dedicated to creating the best e-moto scooters in the world to help transform urban eco-mobility. The Silence DNA of reliable, zero-emission battery power, sharp Barcelona style and smart tech has evolved over the past decade, already capturing over 66% of the Spanish and 30% of the European electric scooter market and attracting over 21,000 customers across 25 countries.

John Edwards, one of four founders of Silence UK, said: “The UK transportation market is changing at an unprecedented pace; the launch of the Silence family of class-leading electric moto scooters meets the demands of consumers and companies on so many levels. The Silence brand is cool, the products are even cooler – simple, smart, clean and beautifully designed. We’re excited about bringing Silence to Britain, delivering class-leading products and providing a class-leading ownership experience to a new family of customers.”

Powered by a unique, patented and proven lithium-ion battery system, the Silence family combines exceptional performance with everyday practicality. The battery is completely portable with a ‘click-and-go’ release and innovative patented trolley system to allow charging to take place at any 240V socket. Silence e-moto scooters can even recharge their own battery on the move, generating energy as you slow down.

Silence all-electric performance eliminates emissions, noise and vibrations and can reduce running costs to around £1 per 100 miles travelled – a massive 80% reduction compared to conventional alternatives and a critical benefit for many.

The Silence e-moto scooters are smart too: the exclusive Silence app, for Apple and Android devices, allows you to locate, check and even lock or unlock your smart scooter from your phone. Through the app you are also able to plan and follow routes with Google Maps, so you are always on the best route and never lost.

A family of four Silence models are available:

Targeted at urban commuting and everyday journeys, the flagship Silence S01 is “ The Commuter” . Equivalent to a 125cc scooter or motorbike, it’s engineered for the town and city, with zippy performance and exceptional carry-on space. A 5.6kWh battery and 7kW (9kw peak power) motor deliver a range of up to 80 miles, 0-30 in only 3.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 62mph. Priced at £4,995 OTR.

is “ . Equivalent to a 125cc scooter or motorbike, it’s engineered for the town and city, with zippy performance and exceptional carry-on space. A 5.6kWh battery and 7kW (9kw peak power) motor deliver a range of up to 80 miles, 0-30 in only 3.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 62mph. Priced at £4,995 OTR. The business-focused Silence S02 and S02 LS Long Range are “The Professionals”, the ideal tools for door-to-door delivery services and urban business use. These give you a choice of the light-weight Silence S02 LS Long Range, limited to 30mph with a 5.6kWh battery and 1.5kW motor and a range of up to 91miles, or the performance and carrying capability of the more powerful S02 which adds a 7kW motor to give a limited top speed of 56mph and up to 80miles range. These models are also fully customisable with a wide range of business accessories, from cavernous top boxes to windscreens. Priced from £3,595 for the S02 LS Long Range to £4,695 OTR for the S02.

are the ideal tools for door-to-door delivery services and urban business use. These give you a choice of the light-weight Silence S02 LS Long Range, limited to 30mph with a 5.6kWh battery and 1.5kW motor and a range of up to 91miles, or the performance and carrying capability of the more powerful S02 which adds a 7kW motor to give a limited top speed of 56mph and up to 80miles range. These models are also fully customisable with a wide range of business accessories, from cavernous top boxes to windscreens. Priced from £3,595 for the S02 LS Long Range to £4,695 OTR for the S02. “The Starter” is the Silence S02 LS (low speed), the all-electric answer to the moped which sits nicely in the popular 50cc band, for younger riders, those who never need to go above 30mph and the more budget conscious. With a 2kWh battery and 1.5kW motor, this model comes with all the clever design conveniences and customisation choices of the other models and will travel up to 35miles on a full charge. Priced at £2,695 OTR.

All Silence e-moto scooters ride just like a conventional scooter, from a step-through frame, to simple twist-and-go throttle and front and rear brake levers. All models come with a selection of driving modes (ECO, City and added Sport mode on the S01 and S02) as well as a reverse gear. But there’s so much more to the Silence experience, with the rider enjoying the effortless performance and a superb planted and stable ride due to the low centre of gravity.

The Silence family is now on sale complete with a comprehensive manufacturer’s warranty of two years for the e-moto scooter and three years for the battery, plus two years’ AA UK roadside assistance cover.

Donald MacSporran, Director of Vehicle Manufacturer Services, at the AA commented: “We are delighted to be providing Silence UK and their customers with assistance at the roadside in the unlikely event that they may need it. Our 2,500 roadside patrols have a long tradition of assisting customers with motorbikes, the introduction of the Silence e-moto range and our continued investment in EV technologies enables us to provide the same levels of repair and customer service keeping Silence owners mobile and safe.”

Commenting on the launch of Silence into the UK market, Chairman of the Motorcycle Industry Association, Tony Campbell confirmed: “The light e-PTW market is growing at a dramatic rate, as people seek efficient, zero-emission alternatives to public transport and single-occupancy cars. The arrival of the Silence brand in the UK offers consumers and businesses further choice via a range of innovative and stylish products that are sure to establish themselves in our market.”

The first UK Silence flagship store will open its doors in quarter one of 2021. In the meantime, customers can contact the team to ask questions, book test rides or place orders via the Silence website www.silenceuk.com

