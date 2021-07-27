Silence To Hold First Uk Test Ride Event At Bike Stop’s 40th Anniversary

The UK’s biggest noise in electric scooters will be running its first test ride event at day one of Bike Stop’s 40th anniversary celebrations, on 31st July.

With four decades in business, the Stevenage-based retail clothing and accessory store has always been a biker’s destination with its beautiful grade II listed building in Old Town and popular Café. 31st July kicks off a month of celebrations with special events and special guests joining to mark the anniversary in style.

Silence will be in good company at the event, debuting alongside trials bike legend Dougie Lampkin, who will be performing live riding through the store’s seven showrooms over two floors. Belstaff will also have its full 2021 motorcycle collection available to browse and buy.

Martin Brown, Bike Stop Managing Director commented: “We’ve worked tirelessly through the last 18 months of COVID, with the doors closed for much of it, enhancing the website with even more brands to make sure Bike Stop didn’t just survive but thrived. I’m so happy to have the doors fully open again and to be able to host a series of events to celebrate this significant achievement. To have Silence UK, Dougie Lampkin and Belstaff at our first open-house event will really kick it all off.”

Silence UK launched in April this year with a flagship store and headquarters in Solihull, West Midlands. Its high-tech, purpose-built, all-electric bikes and scooters are already a hit across Europe and have launched in the UK to meet a rising demand for electrified two-wheel travel, to cut costs and emissions.

Kevin Duck, Silence UK founding partner said: “Bike Stop is perfect for our first UK test ride event. Many of our customers are already bike owners and enthusiasts, looking for a low-cost option for the daily commute. I guarantee that anyone who takes a test ride will have a smile on their face. Bring along your bike licence or proof of your CBT and see for yourself!”

The shop and Café open at 9am and events kick off at 10am at Bike Stop’s store, 104 High Street, Stevenage, SD1 3DW.

A family of four Silence models are now available in the UK, priced from £2,695 OTR, including a comprehensive warranty package.For more information on Silence UK see www.silenceuk.com. To check out Bike Stop go to www.bikestop.co.uk.

