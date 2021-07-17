1939 Norton Model 30 International 500

2018 Brough Superior SS100

1952 Purdy Triumph 500

1923 Indian Scout

1973 Kawasaki H2A 750

1995 Harley Davidson FXDWG Wide Glide

Silverstone Auctions have now closed their catalogue for their motorcycle sale at The Classic on Friday 30th July. Silverstone Auctions will be welcoming bidders and enthusiasts into the room for this auction at Silverstone Circuit, with absentee bidding also available.

Confirmed for the catalogue is this fabulous, 1939 Norton Model 30 International 500. This was one of the last before production stopped and is now offered from part of a private collection. This bike has been well restored by its current owner with minimal use since and has correct numbers. With a well-known history, UK registered on a V5c, this bike is accompanied by a history file with copies of old RF60/V5s.

With just 74 miles from new and in totally original condition is this 2018 Brough Superior SS100. This is the latest Brough Superior which is offered from part of a large private collection and is completed with a stamped service history. This will definitely be a future classic!

Going under the hammer is this 1952 Purdy Triumph 500. This is a hand-built customer bike by Purdy Engineering and is a truly exceptional custom built Triumph. This beautiful bike was based on a 1952 Triumph Thunderbird and has been recognised by the Triumph Owners Club. In good running order and UK registered on a current V5c, Silverstone Auctions have guided this motorcycle at £13,000 – £15,000.

Mark Bryan, motorcyclist specialist for Silverstone Auctions, added “We have a superb catalogue confirmed for our flagship auction including these bikes previewed and many more on our website. Don’t forget to register to bid prior to the auction weekend if you can.”

Also heading to The Silverstone Classic is this 1923 Indian Scout. This motorcycle is believed to have been in the UK since the 1970’s and has recently been registered. This is a very original example with the correct frame and engine and has been owned by Silverstone Auctions’ vendor for the last ten years who is an Indian enthusiast/collector and club member. Completed with its original ammeter and in running order, this bike is eligible for the Banbury Run.

Another example confirmed is a lovely original and unrestored 1973 Kawasaki H2A 750. This is a very collectable example and rare to find in this condition with the correct frame and engine. Showing just 2,380 miles and complete with a NOVA, the engine of this example turns freely with compression. Silverstone Auctions have guided this motorcycle at £13,000 – £15,000.

Silverstone Auctions will start their three day auction at The Classic off on Friday 30th July at 2pm with this motorcycle sale. The auction house will continue their sale with the classic cars and automobilia on Saturday 21st July and Sunday 1st August. Bidding will still be available online, via The Saleroom or Proxibid by phone or via commission too.

The UK market leader classic car auction house can be contacted on 01926 691141

[email protected] or via their website.

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

