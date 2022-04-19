Silverstone Auctions First Auction Iatdevitt Mcn Bike Festival

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Silverstone Auctions To Hold The First Ever “Classic Motorcycle Auction” in 45 years At The Devitt MCN Festival Of Motorcycling at noon May 14th.

The Peterborough showground has hosted a Motorcycle festival since 1977, formerly organised by the BMF (British Motorcycling Federation) and called the BMF Rally and now it is due to get its first world class motorcycle sale with Silverstone Auctions.

The BMF Rally was last held in May 2014 and then Bauer Media took over the event in 2015 and turned it into the MCN Festival of Motorcycling. Up to 25,000 people are expected to attend with all the major manufactures in attendance and a booming “classic” section. Live music, a bustling camp site and celebrity riders will help make this quite an event

Silverstone Auctions are auction partners of MCN and are proud to be hosting the first ever classic motorcycle auction at this huge event. Mark Bryan who heads the Silverstone Auctions Motorcycle Division, says: “This event is the equivalent of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with some years to catch up on. Now that we’ve added an auction that will add huge interest.”

He says the auction will offer a growing catalogue of everything from no reserve “barn finds”, competition machines to some of the most collectable modern classics available.

Some auction highlights to date include:

2000 MV Agusta F4 ‘Serie Oro’ 750cc – A bike with links to Ferrari – Estimate £20,000 – £25,000

Number 50 of only 300 examples of MV’s legendary F4 ‘Serie Oro’. This represents a very rare opportunity to own one of these iconic Italian superbikes.

The MV Agusta F4 was launched in 1998 and the initial production run in 1999 was 300 special hand-built machines called “Serie Oro” (Gold Series). All 300 sold out immediately. They were fitted with a Ferrari-designed,16 valve, DOHC engine in a tubular steel trellis frame. A class leading 126bhp, carbon fibre bodywork and lightweight components made for an exciting experience.

This lovely original example is showing only 189km and was first registered in Italy prior to being imported to the UK in 2015. (Not currently UK registered). Supplied with its Italian registration papers and the ACI Certificato di Proprieta dated 19/03/2015.

1990 Honda VFR750R Type RC30 748cc – £55,000 -£65,000 – like the one famously ridden to victory by Carl Fogarty in the TT World Championship in 1988 and 1989.

A fantastic opportunity, never registered and showing just two ‘push miles’. Developed by Honda with one aim in mind, to win the World Superbike Championship. Twice as expensive at £8,499 as its other 750cc race-replica, super sport rivals.

This example has been in private hands from new, never registered and never used. It was originally exported to Italy and was part of the David Silver Honda Collection up until five years ago. Presented in “as new” condition complete with original tool roll, paddock stand and Italian paperwork. Will require recommissioning before use.

1950 Turner By-Van 168cc – No Reserve – 20 recorded miles

As featured on American Pickers, the Turner By-Van! Launched by the Turner Manufacturing Company in the late 1940s under the new “Light Delivery Vehicles” banner as an alternative to a van for smaller businesses and sole traders. Powered by a Turner Tiger 168cc two-stroke engine driving the front wheel via a three speed gearbox.

Sold at £120 in period with a claimed 30mph, however, it never really took off and subsequently production ceased with only a handful produced.This example appears to have never been registered and shows 20 recorded miles. Same family ownership for last 40 years and in original and unrestored condition.

Featured on an episode of American Pickers where Mike and Frank here in the UK tried to buy it. Engine turns with compression but will need restoring or recommissioning.

1972 Triumph X75 Hurricane 750cc – £20,000 – £25,000

A striking example of the rare Triumph X75 Hurricane, well restored and impressively presented.

Craig Vetter-designed classic 750cc triple from Triumph. Styled with America in mind, only 1,152 were built (1973 m/y only). This is an older restoration first registered in the UK in 2019. Showing 15 recorded miles since restoration.

Matching numbers example.Triumph dating letter and UK V5C. Not used for a year or so, so therefore may require some recommissioning before road use.

1972 Kawasaki KH350 S2 350cc – £6,000 – £8,000

Rare and collectable Kawasaki 2-stroke triple from 1972. Air-cooled, 3-cylinder, 2-strokes ranging from 250cc to 750cc built by Kawasaki from 1968 – 1980.

This, correct numbers, S2 Mach II 350 was first registered in the USA and imported to the UK in 2011. Same owner since 2012 and UK registered on a V5C.

In Pearl Candytone Red, it’s mostly original and unrestored. In running order and supplied with its history file with old MOTs and old V5.

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: https://superbike-news.co.uk/category/industry-news/auctions/ For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

