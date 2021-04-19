Silverstone Auctions Introduce Motorcycles For The May Sale 2021

Silverstone Auctions are delighted to be offering an outstanding collection of motorcycles in The May Sale on Saturday 22nd May. They have a brand-new motorcycle department which is managed by specialist Mark Bryan, who has been around motorcycles his whole life and has great expert knowledge from within the industry.

They are pleased to announce that they will also have dedicated motorcycle sales at The May Sale, The Classic Sale at Silverstone, and The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale this year, alongside the classic car and automobilia auctions.

Going under the hammer in The May Sale 2021 is this 1977 MV Agusta 850 Monza. This striking motorcycle is UK registered from new with just two previous owners. It is unrestored and has been dry stored for the last 15 years. The motorcycle has had its brakes recently rebuilt and is guided at a sensible price of £40,000 – £50,000.

Another excellent motorcycle confirmed for the sale is this c1947 Norton Model 40 Manx. This motorcycle was ridden by Ex-Dennis Langton at the Manx Grand Prix bike between 1948 and 1953 – its best overall finish was 30th in 1953 at an average speed of 76.27mph. The motorcycle is mostly original with great patina and is completed with pictured spaces, paddock stand, history file with numerous period photographs and much more. Silverstone Auctions will be offering this on the 22nd May at a guided price of £25,000 – £30,000.

Gary Dunne Sales Controller for Silverstone Auctions added “We are so excited to be offering an outstanding collection of motorcycles in our May sale. To submit an entry alongside the exceptional motorcycles for our auction, please contact our team on 01926 691141 to speak to Mark”.

Also confirmed for the sale is this 1973 Triumph X-75 Hurricane. This iconic motorcycle is just 1 of only 1,152 produced and one of the most exciting classic British bikes as well as one of the rarest. The bike has been restored to a good standard having done only 2,400 miles since and has been with the same owner for the last 26 years. Silverstone Auctions will be offering this Craig Vetter-designed, Triumph triple at a guided price of £15,000 – £20,000.

Superbly presented is this 1957 Norton Model 30 International. This is just one of only 70 special-order bikes built in 1957 and is a stunning example of Norton’s legendary long-lived Model 30 International. The car has been restored by Robin James in 2004 to a very high standard and has been dry stored for the last few years. The motorcycle comes with a good history file including old photos and restoration receipts and Silverstone Auctions are offering the Norton 30 International for £20,000 – £25,000.

Silverstone Auctions are offering in person viewings of cars from 12th – 21st May at Stoneleigh Park. Viewings require an appointment, and this should be made by calling 01926 691141.

The Silverstone Auctions team can be contacted on 01926 691141, by emailing [email protected] or via their website if you would like to join this brilliant selection of motorcycles.

