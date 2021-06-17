Silverstone auctions introduce their first dedicated motorcycle sale at Silverstone circuit for the classic on Friday 30th July 2021.

UK Auction Market Leaders eleventh year at world’s largest classic motor racing festival

1995 Ducati 900SS SP – original example and very rare in the UK

– original example and very rare in the UK 1998 Harley Davidson XL53 Sportster Custom – low mileage and matching numbers

– low mileage and matching numbers 1958 Triumph T20 Tiger Cub – matching numbers machine

– matching numbers machine 1974 Kawasaki H2B Mach IV 75 – correct numbers and correct exhaust pipes

Silverstone Auctions next auction will be The Classic at Silverstone on Friday 30st July – Sunday 1st August. What a weekend it will be with a number of classic cars, competition cars and much more going under the hammer, including their first dedicated motorcycle sale at The Classic on Friday 30th July.

The May Sale was Silverstone Auctions first dedicated motorcycle sale and the auction resulted in a sales rate of 62%. A number of exceptional bikes were sold including the iconic, 1 of only 1,152 produced, 1973 Triumph X-75 Hurricane which achieved a great price of £29,813. Another was the highly sought after, 1969 Honda CB750 K0 with just 19,500 miles recorded, this exceptional motorcycle sold for £15,638. More of the fantastic results can be found on their website. The auction house are excited to see the motorcycles confirmed for The Classic go under the hammer for more superb results.

Mark Bryan, Motorcycle Specialist for Silverstone Auctions, added “I am excited for my first sale at The Silverstone Classic with a great line-up of bikes already confirmed! From classics to competition motorcycles, don’t miss your chance to submit your bike alongside our early entries. This is a great venue in which people can attend in person

– the world’s largest classic motor racing event!”.

The first bike to be previewed for the sale is the 1995 Ducati 900SS SP. This is an original example of the very collectable model and is still complete with its original exhaust system. The limited edition 900SS SP has correct numbers and is in good running order. This is the US equivalent of the Superlight model and is very rare in the UK.

Another classic motorcycle crossing the block is the 1998 Harley Davidson XL53 Sportster Custom. This is a lovely, low mileage and matching numbers bike which has been with the same owner since 2003. Presented in very original condition, this bike has been fitted with a Screaming Eagle ‘Stage 1’ exhaust system.

Offered at No Reserve is this 1958 Triumph T20 Tiger Cub. This great little Tiger Club is a matching numbers machine and finished in Silver with a recently restored seat. Complete with old handbooks and some old tax discs, this bike has been stored away for the last few years and would be a great restoration project or run as it is.

This 1974 Kawasaki H2B Mach IV 750 is finished in Black and Candy Purple, and has correct numbers and correct exhaust pipes with original rear shocks included. This example is UK registered from new, the Mach IV has a certain ‘magic’ and remains very much in demand.

Silverstone Auctions are currently inviting motorcycle entries for their motorcycle sale for The Classic at Silverstone on the 30th July. Motorcycle Manager, Mark Bryan can be contacted on 07958 107974, by email on [email protected] or via their website if you would like more information.

