Silverstone auctions may sale achieves £3.8 million in sales with 65% of classic cars sold and 62% of motorcycles sold.

Silverstone Auctions May Sale was another huge success; the auction saw classic cars, classic motorcycles and automobilia items achieve a total of £3.8 million in sales. This was the auction house’s first sale in 18 months where bidders were safely welcomed back to the auction hall in person.

The opening lot on the day was lot 701, 1998 Bentley Arnage. This example was owned by husband and wife for over 23 years and showed under 6,000 miles from new. This remarkable Bentley was offered without reserve and it had a huge amount of interest within the auction hall as well as bidders on the phones, and finally sold for £39,375.

Nine exceptional Aston Martins went under the hammer on Saturday 22nd May, with all of them selling. Lot 729, the 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Mk1 Volante to Vantage Specification sold for a staggering £380,250, Lot 728, the 1957 Aston Martin DB2/4 Mk III Drophead Coupe achieved £218,000, Lot 727, the 1969 Aston Martin DB6 achieved £196,875 with the rest of the results available on their website.

A number of auction record prices were also achieved during their sale last weekend. Lot 733, the ultimate Subaru road-car; from 18 years ownership, 1999 Subaru 22B-STi Type UK achieved £171,000. Lot 747, arriving directly from the shores of Lake Como and superbly styled was the 1965 Alfa Romeo 1900 ATL Sport Coupe which achieved £202,500 and finally from just one UK keeper and 5,400km from new was the 1995 Lancia Delta HF Evo 2 ‘Edizione Finale’ which sold for £218,250.

This was Silverstone Auctions first dedicated classic motorcycle sale which resulted in a sales rate of 62%. A number of exceptional bikes went under the hammer last weekend including, Lot 680, 1973 Triumph X-75 Hurricane. This iconic, Triumph triple achieved £29,813 and is 1 of only 1,152 produced! Lot, 659, the 1969 Honda CB750 K0 is finished in factory-correct Candy Blue and has become highly sought after with just 19,500 recorded miles, this beautiful motorcycle sold for £15,638. The last of the sold bikes previewed is Lot 640, the 1957 Norton Model 30 International. This is a rare, late production bike from 1957 and has been restored to a very high standard, in Silverstone Auctions May Sale this motorcycle achieved £20,475.

Silverstone Auctions next sale is part of the National Ferrari Owners’ Day on Saturday 5th June. To register to bid, please visit their website or email [email protected] Bidding will be available in person or online, by phone or via commission too. To view the exceptional Ferrari’s in person, contact Silverstone Auctions on 01926 691141.

