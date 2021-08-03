Silverstone auctions motorcycle sale at the classic was a huge success with 70% of motorcycles sold over the weekend.

Silverstone Auctions had their first dedicated motorcycle sale at The Classic this weekend and what a success it was! Over the course of the weekend Silverstone Auctions sold 70% of their motorcycles. With bidders back in the room, the atmosphere was great!

A number of exceptional bikes went under the hammer at the weekend including, Lot 224, the 2018 Brough Superior SS100 . There were a number of bidders both on the phones and in the room for this motorcycle, bidding went back and forth and eventually the hammer fell above the top estimate, achieving £31,950. This is the latest Brough Superior and with only 74 miles from new it is in commensurate condition. This was part of a large private collection and will surely be a future classic.

Mark Bryan, motorcyclist specialist for Silverstone Auctions added “We were delighted to be back at The Classic in person after the event was not able to go ahead last year. Our dedicated motorcycle sale on Friday saw a fantastic turnout with a number of bidders joining us back in the room and what a success it was! All of the results from the sale are available on our website”.

Another iconic bike which crossed the block was Lot 233, the 1975 Kawasaki Z1 B . Presented in its original colour Candy Super Blue, this bike has had an extensive but wonderful restoration to a very good standard using mostly original parts. In good running order and minimal use since restoration, the buyer of this bike will enjoy riding this wonderful 70s icon motorcycle. This beautiful bike sold for £16,875.

62 motorcycles were offered during the sale including Lot 229, the 1925 Sunbeam Model 5 “Light Solo” , this lovely, very original and mostly unrestored example sold for £10,125. Another was Lot 239, the 1977 Yamaha FS1-E , with just 45 miles covered since its restoration and finished in its original colour of Baja Brown, this bike sold for £6,525. Lot 247, the 1975 Kawasaki 750 H2C has been restored to show winning condition and has been in previous ownership for ten years, this sold for £12,038. Lot 249, the 1967 BSA A65 West Coast Hornet which is very collectable, super-rare and in lovely condition sold with Silverstone Auctions for £9,450.

One final lot to highlight from the sale was Lot 236, the 1952 Purdy Triumph 500 . This is a truly exceptional customer Triumph which was built by Purdy Engineering. The bike has been hand built to a very high standard and has been recognised by the Triumph Owners Club. In good running order, it sold for £15,975. All of the results from the auction are available to view here .

Silverstone Auctions next sale is The NEC Classic Motor Show on Saturday 13th November – Sunday 14th November with their dedicated motorcycle sale on Friday 12th November. The UK classic car auction market leaders are now inviting entries for this auction, and you can contact the expert team on 01926 691141.