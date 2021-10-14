Silverstone Auctions Race To The Nec Classic Motor Show

1960 Greeves 24TCS Scottish Trials Bike 250cc

Silverstone Auctions will celebrate their tenth year at The NEC Classic Motor Show in just a months’ time. This is their final auction of 2021 as well as their first car and motorcycle sale at the show! Their Lot list is rapidly growing with some exceptional examples confirmed. The catalogue for the sale will close a week today on Wednesday 20th October so do not miss your chance to submit your classic car or motorcycle.

Confirmed in Silverstone Auctions catalogue is this fabulous, 1999 KTM LC4 660 Rallye. With only 25 of these factory race bikes built in 1999, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a now fully restored rally bike. This ex-Factory KTM LC4 660 Rallye bike was raced in the UAE Desert Challenge for a couple of years by British rider Dave McBride. Guide price: £6,500 – £8,500.

Going under the hammer on Friday 12th November is this Championship-winning 2000 Jawa-Aprilia 72cc Race Bike. This striking bike was in the JRA Phoenix Cup in 2006 with Jonathan Cunningham and has had a bodywork restoration with a recent chassis. This Lightweight racer is ideal for a display bike or parade and is on offer from a private collection. Silverstone Auctions have guided this bike at: £3,000 – £4,000.

Mark Bryan, motorcyclist specialist for Silverstone Auctions, added “We have a superb catalogue confirmed for this auction including the bikes previewed and many more on our website. Don’t miss your chance to sell in our final sale of 2021 and have your motorcycle alongside these great examples”.

Heading to The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale also is this c1962 Greeves 24ME 250cc Starmaker Scrambler. This special bike is one of 89 bikes that were produced to this specification in period. With correct numbers which are checked by the Greeves Riders Association, this example has been restored to a high standard and serviced by Sammy Miller. In good running order, this motorcycle has a history file which contains original Villiers Starmaker Manual. Guide Price: £3,500 – £4,500.

The final motorcycle to be previewed from their exceptional lot list so far is the super rare, 1968 Moto Guzzi 175cc Stornello “Fraire”. This UK-registered bike has been enlarged to 175cc and is now in good running order. Typically known as the ‘Italian Rickman’, Michele Fraire made his name by turning standard road bikes into winning motocross machines. Guide Price: £1,200 – £2,500.

The catalogue has many standout examples including the c1968 Cheetah Villiers 250cc Trials which was designed by Bob Gallner and Mick Whitlock in the late 60s. Another example is this pretty little 1960 Greeves 24TCS Scottish Trials Bike 250cc which has been restored to a good standard and has correct numbers. There are many more live on their website today such as 1958 Greeves 20TA Scottish Trials 197cc*, 1969 Rizzato-Atala Super Sprint SE and 1965 Garelli Sport 50 Monza Special.

There are now just a few days left to submit your motorcycle or classic car into their sale. If you are interested in submitting an entry, the auction house are inviting you to join their growing lot list for the sale. To talk to a member of the team, you can email [email protected] or contact them on 01926 691141.

2021 AUCTIONS

The NEC Classic Motor Show Sale: 12th – 14th November

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

