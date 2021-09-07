Silverstone Auctions return to the NEC Classic Motor Show for their tenth year and introduce a dedicated motorcycle sale for the show.

Silverstone Auctions are returning to The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show, with Discovery , for their tenth year as the official auction partner for the popular motoring event. Taking place on the weekend of the 12th – 14th November, a dedicated motorcycle sale will take place on Friday 12th, followed by their classic car and automobilia sales on the Saturday and Sunday (13th – 14th).

The motorcycle sale is a new addition for the 2021 event at the NEC, this follows the introduction of the motorcycle department within Silverstone Auctions earlier this year – which has already seen a successful sales rate of over 70%. A number of historic and collectable motorcycles are already confirmed for the auction, including this 1950 Vincent Series ‘C’ Rapide . With matching-numbers, this Series ‘C’ Rapide has a known history from new and still remains in outstanding condition. This bike had a lengthy feature in Classic Bike 2013 which is included within the history file. Ready to grace any serious collection, it is sensibly guided at £35,000 – £45,000.

Another bike confirmed in the catalogue is this 1939 Brough Superior SS80 with Alpine ‘Petrol Tube’ Sidecar . This outstanding and desirable example is possibly the most complete and original Brough Superior Combination ever to be offered at auction. This distinctive motorcycle has a known history from day one and is a true rarity which is rarely seen on the open market. Estimated at £50,000 – £60,000.

Mark Bryan, motorcyclist specialist for Silverstone Auctions added “We already have a number of unrepeatable examples for our debut motorcycle sale at the NEC. Bikes play a huge part in the wider event so it is fitting that we can now offer clients an opportunity to sell (and buy) at this classic event. If you are interested in submitting your bike, you can join the catalogue next to some truly superb examples with great provenance.”

Well-presented and crossing the block on the 12th is this 1921 Triumph Model H 550cc . This bike has been in the same family ownership since 1968 and has had an older restoration which has aged really well. With correct numbers, it is a great Banbury Run machine and is complete with its old RF60 Buff Logbook. Silverstone Auctions have sensibly guided this bike at £10,000 – £12,000.

This garage find 1978 Harley-Davidson SX125 (pic top of the page) has covered just 712 miles from new! Built by Harley’s former Italian subsidiary, Aermacchi, it is remarkably original and unrestored – having been with the same owner until the start of this year. From the last year of production, this is a rare bike and is estimated at £4,000 – £5,000.

If you are interested in submitting your classic car, collector motorcycle or piece of automobilia, the auction house are inviting you to join their already fabulous lot list for the sale. To talk to a member of their expert team, you can email [email protected] or contact them on 01926 691141. Tickets for the Classic Motor Show are currently available by visiting their website here .

For more information on Silverstone Auctions head to the official website: silverstoneauctions.com/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

