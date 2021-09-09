Now it’s time for the field to take on the national layout, with a potentially pivotal weekend ahead

The penultimate round of the Honda British Talent Cup is just around the apex, with Silverstone playing host once again. This time it’s the national layout the field will be taking on, and with just ten points separating first from second there’s everything to play for.

Evan Belford retains the lead on the way in though, and the number 52 has been back on podium form after a tougher spell earlier in the season. Consistency is often the key to trophies, but the pressure is increasingly on for the City Lifting by RS Racing rider as Casey O’Gorman (Microlise Cresswell Racing) homes in. Belford took two top fives as the Cup raced at Silverstone National last season though, so he’ll take confidence from that form. Unfortunately for him, however, O’Gorman also won at the venue last year…

The number 67 marches on in his mission to take back the top, with another victory and a second place taken last time out at Snetterton – retaining his record of first or second in every race he’s contested this season. If that continues at Silverstone he has a real chance of the points lead heading into the final round, and with his injury woes behind him the volume of the Jaws music is increasing.

It’s far from over, however, with Belford still ahead and Carter Brown (City Lifting by RS Racing) and teammate Johnny Garness still in with a shot at the crown, albeit a little longer as the rounds tick down. Brown took a second and a fourth at Snetterton but showed he’ll put it all on the line as he went for a final corner shot for glory, and he’s been fast everywhere. Garness, meanwhile, bounced back from Saturday heartbreak to take some Sunday glory, back on the top step to keep himself 41 points off Belford. He’ll need to start a serious charge now if he’s to take the title though, as time is increasingly running out.

Behind the top four lurks Jamie Lyons (C&M Motors Ltd / Tooltec Racing), 62 adrift, so to stay in it he has to make gains at Silverstone. But he has good memories of the track from his duels against O’Gorman – and his first win of the year – last time in Northamptonshire, different layout or not. Can he get back towards the front?

Behind the top five and the race winners so far in 2021, there’s plenty to play for too. James Cook (Wilson Racing) was back in the fight at Snetterton after some terrible luck at the British GP, and he’s got a good margin in hand over Ollie Walker (Moto Rapido / SP125 Racing), who in turn has closer company from Harrison Crosby (Banks Racing) in the standings. They have the chance to make an escape from Cormac Buchanan (Microlise Cresswell Racing) too as the Kiwi is back on Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup duty this weekend. Cook, Walker and Crosby also had solid rounds at the track last season, so they’ll be eager to keep fighting at the front.

Those who’ve had some bests of the year in more recent rounds will be looking for a repeat too, the likes of Sullivan Mounsey (iForce Lloyd & Jones); also looking for a bounce back from Snetterton, Corey Tinker (CT Racing), Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) and Harrison Dessoy (Thorneycroft56 Racing). The field is deep and the competition close, so who can fight for some momentum ahead of the finale?

Find out in Race 1 on Saturday at 14:05 (GMT +1), before Sunday sees the lights go out for Race 2 at 14:20… likely deciding the leader heading into the finale at Donington Park.

