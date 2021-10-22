Simpson Speed Lid – In Stock Now

The newest model in the Simpson line of ECE Certified motorcycle helmets.Simpson Speed is a lightweight helmet that gives you a lot of attitude for your buck.

Features:

• Lightweight thermo injected Polycarbonate shell

• Three shell sizes for optimum outer profile

• Simpson “Speed Brow” with low-pressure venturi effect venting

• Venturi effect chin vents and central rear exhaust vent

• Ultra-wide, quick release shield for maximum field of view, 4 position with locking feature

• Pinlock ready

• Hypoallergenic comfort liner, fully removable/washable

• Speaker cut outs for communication systems

• Available in 6 sizes XS-XXL

• Double D-Ring retention system

• Helmets shown with optional chrome mirror, dark smoke and iridium shields, helmets are shipped with a clear shield.

For more info check out https://www.oxfordproducts.com/motorcycle/brands/simpson/



For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here