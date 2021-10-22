Simpson Speed Lid – In Stock Now

Simpson Speed Lid – In Stock NowThe newest model in the Simpson line of ECE Certified motorcycle helmets.Simpson Speed is a lightweight helmet that gives you a lot of attitude for your buck.

Features:
• Lightweight thermo injected Polycarbonate shell
• Three shell sizes for optimum outer profile
• Simpson “Speed Brow” with low-pressure venturi effect venting
• Venturi effect chin vents and central rear exhaust vent
• Ultra-wide, quick release shield for maximum field of view, 4 position with locking feature
• Pinlock ready
• Hypoallergenic comfort liner, fully removable/washable
• Speaker cut outs for communication systems
• Available in 6 sizes XS-XXL
• Double D-Ring retention system
• Helmets shown with optional chrome mirror, dark smoke and iridium shields, helmets are shipped with a clear shield.

For more info check out https://www.oxfordproducts.com/motorcycle/brands/simpson/
