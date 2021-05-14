Single Luggage Solution For Honda Africa Twins

Ventura’s Evo Luggage system is now available for the latest generation of Honda’s Africa Twin – offering owners of both the 1000 and 1100cc versions a versatile, lightweight and cost-effective carrying solution.

Stable, versatile, adding minimal width and weight – and costing considerably less than hard luggage – Ventura’s Bike Pack System is perfect for the new breed of adventure bikes like the Africa Twin.

Quick and easy to mount, and even easier to live with, it consists of just three elements:

Discreet L-Brackets, which are tailor made for the Africa Twin and attach to existing mounting points; An Evo Rack, which slots into the L-Brackets, offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage; The Evo Pack, that simply slides onto the Evo Rack and clips into place – no keys to lose and no fiddly straps or cords.

The unique sleeve-fitting system means the load won’t shift, even when tackling trails or riding hard. It also makes it super quick and easy to remove and reattach the Packs at stops.

When riding solo, the Pack is carried directly behind the rider, close to the bike’s centre of gravity; if a passenger is on board, it can be re-positioned behind the pillion seat in seconds. Both options carry the pack well clear of exhausts and the rear wheel.

When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the compact Rack in place and there’s also an optional Grab Handle, which takes seconds to fit.

Evo Packs come in four sizes, from 12 to 60 litres. Each Pack is made using a water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide zip openings and zip pulls that can be easily operated with a gloved hand.

Prices for a typical Ventura Evo System for the Africa Twin – consisting of L-Brackets, Evo-Rack and Evo-22 Pack (pictured) – start at £364.62. The optional Grab Handle is just £22.80 (all prices including VAT).

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk





