Nowadays, the world is going to digitalization and connectivity. SIZZAPP is an automotive platform that connects the vehicle with owners and favorite services. SIZZAPP announced it has entered into a partnership with Karel Abraham, a former MotoGP racer, to empower Motosport technology into everyone’s daily life.

SIZZAPP is known for developing Smart Security Solution for individual consumers in the IoT industry. ”We are very thrilled to work with Karel Abraham,” said Vjaceslavs Gorbacovs, CCO of SIZZAPP. “Teaming up with Karel Abraham will enable us to develop new features for SIZZAPP users to make their driving experience even more exciting.”

Initially, Karel Abraham will provide SIZZAPP with valuable feedback about the application and his user experience as well as share his favorite insights of his MotoGP experiences to adapt SIZZAPP for individual consumers while enabling them to think like MotoGP pilot.

About SIZZAPP

SIZZAPP is a smart security solution designed by bikers for bikers. SIZZAPP is a monitoring device that is attached to the motorcycle accumulator that connects to a mobile device. SIZZAPP users can be sure that their motorcycle is safe, as well as receive additional features that will make their driving experience even more exciting. SIZZAPP users are alerted regarding any issue about their vehicle anywhere and anytime. For more information about SIZZAPP, visit www.sizzapp.com. Vehicle owners can also connect with SIZZAPP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Karel Abraham

Karel Abraham was born on the 2nd of January, 1980, and is a retired motorcycle racer from the Czech Republic. He has competed in Grand Prix motorcycle racing in such classes as 125cc, 250cc, Moto2, and MotoGP. In 2010 Karel won Moto2 Valencian Grand Prix. Following his success in 2011, Karel and his team step up to the MotoGP, where he competed till 2019.

See laramoto’s review of the SIZZAPP

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



