SIZZAPP NeXT-Generation Security System for Your Vehicle Launches Kickstarter today.

SIZZAPP is a startup company raising funds via a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to finish the development of its revolutionary automotive safety technology and introduce NeXT-Generation Security SIZZAPP (IMT Technology) devices. The company is setting out to raise $20 000 on Kickstarter to finish development and produce the latest invention that will change the automotive safety technology market.

SIZZAPP NeXT-Generation Security SIZZAPP (IMT Technology) devices

SIZZAPP has already proven its place in the European market. However, ambition now, with the help of Kickstarter, is to introduce NeXT-Generation SIZZAPP (IMT Technology) Devices, making it available to everyone everywhere, bringing SIZZAPP to the broader region, forward across the world.

SIZZAPP Kickstarter Mission Statement

To create a revolutionary automotive safety technology community platform to change the motorcycle and car industry worldwide.

To bring everyone closer to safer and more effective vehicle usage.

Team

SIZZAPP has five team members: 2 business and team management-oriented and three tech & product people. We can tell you about our years of experience in the vehicle telematics field and how we launched multiple successful products. But what you should know about us is that we are bikers ourselves, and SIZZAPP is a product we love to build. We are both capable of making SIZZAPP work, and we enjoy doing so.

To contribute to this Kickstarter campaign, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sizzapp/sizzapp-next-generation-security-system-for-your-vehicle.

Read more about the project on – https://superbike-news.co.uk/your-new-reliable-tripmate-sizzapp-is-going-to-launch-a-kickstarter-campaign/

For more information on Sizz App visit sizzapp.com

