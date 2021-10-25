New from Skidmarx, the RS 660 tall bubble screen provides extra protection from wind and rain – ideal for taller riders and those looking to exploit the sporty Aprilia’s touring potential.

By making the screen is 45 mm taller at the back edge, rising up from the front of the fairing, Skidmarx have created a more aerodynamic flow for riders, so they no longer need to crouch down against the tank to enjoy protection from the elements.

Manufactured in the UK from 3mm cast acrylic, the screen is designed to fit directly onto existing mounting points, using original fasteners. Simply remove the factory-fitted screen and replace it with the new one.

Available in clear and light or dark tints, at £64.95 including VAT, the Aprilia RS 660 screen can also be made to order in a range of vibrant colours for £70.95.

Call Skidmarx on 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

