Tried and tested by James Hillier on road and track, Skidmarx extended tank covers are now available for the Kawasaki ZX-10R, suitable for models from 2016 to the present day.

Made in the UK from GRP fibreglass, the cover fits neatly over the fuel tank, without modification, and gives riders extra grip with their knees, enhancing control and reducing stress under heavy braking. It also provides a layer of protection against bumps, scrapes and scuffs experienced during track time (and regular road use too).

Two versions are available – standard GRP fibreglass, at £119.95 including VAT, and woven fibreglass with Kevlar reinforced mounts, which is a lighter stronger option, costing £149.95.

ZX-10R tank covers come in white as standard, ready to paint if required, Skidmarx also offer a colour-match paint service, for an additional £125-

Call 01305 780808 or visit www.skidmarx.co.uk for details.

