Skinner and Iddon Shine in Wet Knockhill Battle

Sunday morning warm up got off to a wet start which ultimately set the scene and conditions for the day.

Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) topped the timesheets for the British Superbikes at Knockhill Racing Circuit, setting a fastest lap of 52.305 seconds. Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) was a close second, just 0.048 seconds adrift, while Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad) completed the top three, 0.133 seconds off the pace. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK), Race 1 winner from Saturday, finished the session in 10th position with a time of 53.180 seconds, 0.875 seconds slower than Haslam’s benchmark.

With the track conditions remaining wet, riders used this session to fine-tune their setups ahead of the day’s races.

Race 2

Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad) put on a masterful display in wet conditions to claim victory in Race 2 of the British Superbikes at his home round at Knockhill Racing Circuit. The young Scottish rider showcased his knowledge of the track in the treacherous conditions, crossing the line with a 4.895-second advantage over Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati).

Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK), who won Race 1 on Saturday, completed the podium, a mere 0.014 seconds behind Iddon. The battle for second place was intense, with Bridewell closing in on Iddon in the latter stages of the race.

Storm Stacey (LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) impressed with a strong fourth-place finish, 14.577 seconds adrift of the winner, while Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) rounded out the top five.

Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha), who was running in a podium position for much of the race, suffered a disappointing end to his weekend. The former Moto3 World Champion crashed out of contention on lap 15, while holding third place. Despite setting the fastest lap of the race, Kent’s mistake cost him valuable championship points.

Other notable retirements included Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), who crashed out on lap 3 while running in 11th position, and Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad), who was forced to retire on lap 8 due to technical issues.

Further down the field, Lewis Rollo (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) claimed top Aprilia honours in 11th place, while Jaimie van Sikkelerus (TAG Honda) was the highest-placed Honda rider outside the top three, finishing 20th.

The challenging conditions led to a high attrition rate, with only 20 riders finishing the race. The result sees Skinner close the gap to the championship leaders, while Kent’s misfortune drops him down the standings.

Race 2 Top Ten

Rory Skinner – Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad

Christian Iddon – Oxford Products Racing Ducati +4.895

Tommy Bridewell – Honda Racing UK +4.909

Storm Stacey – LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki +14.577

Charlie Nesbitt – MasterMac Honda +15.436

Fraser Rogers – TAG Honda +16.883

Billy McConnell – C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda +17.883

Glenn Irwin – Hager PBM Ducati +22.655

Lee Jackson – MasterMac Honda +23.931

Max Cook – Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki +28.925

Race 3

Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) emerged victorious in a dramatic Race 3 at Knockhill Racing Circuit, which was cut short by a red flag due to an incident involving Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad). Iddon crossed the line just 0.635 seconds ahead of Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK), with Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) completing the podium.

The race was shaping up to be a thrilling battle, with Kent showing impressive pace and catching the leading duo of Iddon and Bridewell. However, the red flag was brought out on lap 21 after Haslam crashed out of fifth place, bringing a premature end to the proceedings.

Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad), who won Race 2 earlier in the day, finished fourth, 3.158 seconds behind the winner.

The top 10 in Race 3:

Christian Iddon – Oxford Products Racing Ducati Tommy Bridewell – Honda Racing UK +0.635 Danny Kent – McAMS Racing Yamaha +1.728 Rory Skinner – Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad +3.158 Billy McConnell – C&L Fairburn / Look Forward Racing Honda +1 Lap Fraser Rogers – TAG Honda +1 Lap Danny Buchan – DAO Racing Kawasaki +1 Lap Charlie Nesbitt – MasterMac Honda +1 Lap Glenn Irwin – Hager PBM Ducati +1 Lap Lee Jackson – MasterMac Honda +1 Lap

The challenging wet conditions caught out several riders, with Haslam being the most notable casualty. Other retirements included Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki), who crashed out on lap 6 while running in 25th position, and Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK), who was forced to retire on lap 19 while holding 10th place.

Lewis Rollo (IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia) claimed top Aprilia honours in 14th place, one lap down on the leaders.

The result sees Iddon close the gap to the championship leaders, while Kent’s strong performance cements his position as a serious title contender. The British Superbike Championship now moves on to Snetterton, with the battle for the crown still wide open.