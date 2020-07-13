Specialist parts supplier Wemoto maintains a large range of Slinky Glide Rear Suspension Linkage Bearing Kits, with fitments for a variety of old and new models.
Slinky Glide Rear Suspension Linkage Bearing Kits offer a high-quality, competitively-priced option to expensive and hard to find manufacturer’s original parts. The kits include all the bearings, plus sleeves and seals when available.
Popular kits include:
Yamaha MT-125. 2015 – 2018
Yamaha YZF-R 125. 2008 – 2012
Yamaha MT09. 2014 – 2018
Yamaha XSR900. 2016 – 2017
Part Number AD5839
RRP £50.86
Yamaha MT-07. 2014 – 2018
Part Number AH2753
RRP £39.00
Individual needle bearings can also be browsed by size.
Check out the extensive fitment list at www.wemoto.com
Contact Wemoto:
T: 01273 597072
E:sales@wemoto.com
www.wemoto.com