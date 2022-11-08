Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

BMW Motorrad also turns its big bikes into miniatures. The brand new BMW M 1000 RR now joins the collection of miniature models of selected BMW motorbikes. Next to this sports bike, the miniature range includes the R 1250 GS and F 850 GS as well as the R 18. The miniature bike models are characterised by their high quality and great attention to detail and are available in stores now.

Just in time for the Christmas season, BMW Motorrad has just the right present on hand. Like their big role models, the miniature models are real eye-catchers. Shining original paintwork, steering that works and even the front and rear suspension work. The models are characterised by their high quality and great attention to detail, so that you can admire all features in 1:10 scale.

The little BMW bikes are available for EUR 99.00 each (in Germany, incl. 19% VAT) at any BMW Motorrad branch, BMW Motorrad dealer or at BMW Welt. The miniature models are a must for every motorcycle fan, no matter whether you are a collector or looking for a toy for children or adults.

