Designed with the flexibility to be worn over or under any outfit and without needing to be connected to the motorcycle, Dainese’s Smart Jacket combines all the power of the latest generation of D-Air® – Dainese’s Airbag System – into the convenience of a vest.

With no need for a back protector, the Smart Jacket can be folded when not in use to be stored in a backpack or even a top box. However, this doesn’t mean riders aren’t protected, with the system offering the equivalent protection as seven back protectors and the Smart Jacket being constructed from abrasion resistant material.

The Dainese D-air® airbag system protects the motorcycle rider’s back and vital parts with its ‘Shield’, the patented airbag with microfilaments that ensure high shock absorption capacity without the need for hardshell protective gear. Its special structure and microfilaments guarantee uniform, controlled inflation, offering the same level of protection over every inch of the jacket. Dainese’s D-air® system is the only certified motorcycle airbag protection that doesn’t use hardshell protection on the torso (EN 1621-4 Lev. 2) or back (EN 1621-4 CB Lev. 1).

Rain or shine, the Smart Jacket has riders covered – with ventilation for warmer days and a totally waterproof electronic system for any sudden downpours.

The brain inside the Smart Jacket senses and analyses everything that goes on around the motorcycle rider. It uses its sensors to monitor and process data 1,000 times a second, the complex Dainese-developed algorithm ensures that the Smart Jacket only deploys when needed – in the event of lowsides, highsides, rear-end collisions and in the event of a collision with a stationary vehicle.

The intelligence behind the Dainese D-air® in the Smart Jacket is the result of data gathered in more than 25 years of tests and use on the road and track by both everyday and professional motorcycle riders throughout the world.

With a battery life of up to 26 hours continuous use and a shipping mode, activated using the D-Air® app – which doesn’t require a subscription – the Smart Jacket can go everywhere.

The Smart Jacket can be serviced and repaired in the UK in Dainese’s service centres.

The Smart Jacket in black is available in both Men’s and Women’s fit options and in sizes XS – XXL. It has an RRP of £649.95. The Smart Jacket Hi-Vis has an RRP of £729.95 and is available in sizes XS-4XL

