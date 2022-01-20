Smart Tool Box For Bmw 1250 Gs

Waterproof, lightweight, tough and lockable, the Smart Tool Box mounts to the GS’ subframe and provides a handy place to stash tools, first aid and other essentials.

It’s made from strong injection moulded plastic, so weighs less than a metal box and is much more robust than a fabric tool roll.

Fully lockable, it comes in two versions: one supplied with its own keys and the other with a ‘codeable’ lock, which allows it to be operated with the bike’s ignition key.

Though compact – it measures just 325 x 105 x 230 mm – it’s surprisingly spacious, with a 4.5 litre capacity, more than similar boxes on the market.

A handy rear door means contents can be accessed with soft panniers in place – no need to remove them or disturb contents at the side of the road. The lid has a retaining strap so it can’t accidentally be left at the side of the road too.

The Wunderlich Smart Tool Box is priced at £199 for the version with two separate keys, and £219 with the codeable lock (prices include VAT).

It fits the R1200 GS LC (2013–20), R1200 Adventure (2014-20), R1250 GS (2019-on) and R1250 Adventure (2020-on).

It attaches to existing mounting points – no drilling required – via two black powder-coated aluminium mounting plates. Fittings and easy to follow instructions are included.

Wunderlich also offer a Cordura inner bag, tailored to fit the Tool Box perfectly, which sells for £139 including VAT and includes: