Smart Tool Box For Bmw 1250 Gs

Wunderlich’s popular Smart Tool Box is now available to fit BMW R1200 and R1250 GS models without pannier frames.
Waterproof, lightweight, tough and lockable, the Smart Tool Box mounts to the GS’ subframe and provides a handy place to stash tools, first aid and other essentials.
It’s made from strong injection moulded plastic, so weighs less than a metal box and is much more robust than a fabric tool roll.
Fully lockable, it comes in two versions: one supplied with its own keys and the other with a ‘codeable’ lock, which allows it to be operated with the bike’s ignition key.
Though compact – it measures just 325 x 105 x 230 mm – it’s surprisingly spacious, with a 4.5 litre capacity, more than similar boxes on the market.
A handy rear door means contents can be accessed with soft panniers in place – no need to remove them or disturb contents at the side of the road. The lid has a retaining strap so it can’t accidentally be left at the side of the road too.
The Wunderlich Smart Tool Box is priced at £199 for the version with two separate keys, and £219 with the codeable lock (prices include VAT).
It fits the R1200 GS LC (2013–20), R1200 Adventure (2014-20), R1250 GS (2019-on) and R1250 Adventure (2020-on).
It attaches to existing mounting points – no drilling required – via two black powder-coated aluminium mounting plates. Fittings and easy to follow instructions are included.
Wunderlich also offer a Cordura inner bag, tailored to fit the Tool Box perfectly, which sells for £139 including VAT and includes:
- Motorbike first aid kit
- Slime tyre repair kit incl. CO2 cartridges
- Hazard vest EN ISO 20471
- Head torch (batteries included)
- 360° LED warning light
- BMW multitool with bits
- Medium strength thread lock
- Folding funnel
- Wunderlich black straps 200cm
- 10 x zip ties
- Power fabric tape EXTRA
- TESA Extreme repair tape
- A pair of work gloves
- Two cleaning cloths
