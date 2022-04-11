Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

New from Weise®, Gator denim riding jeans are lightweight, comfortable, and rated AAA for protection – the highest level under the current CE standard for motorcycle clothing.

Ideal for the warmer months, Gator jeans are made from high quality 440gsm denim, with a traditional fit and semi-bootcut, for a good fit over riding footwear. Mesh lining adds to the denim’s natural breathability, so they are comfortable to wear, whether in town or on the open road.

Protection is provided by an abrasion-resistant, 250gsm aramid fibre lining, plus removable CE approved armour at the knees and hips. In addition, all the main seams are double-stitched, for strength and durability.

Gator Jeans are cut high on the waist, to prevent a gap between jeans and jacket when sitting on a bike, and there are wide loops on the waist for chunky belts.

Available in classic denim blue, Weise Gator jeans come in men’s sizes S-4XL (30” – 42” waist), and retail at just £159.99 including VAT.

