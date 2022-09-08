Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Snetterton set to decide final Title Fighters in Bennetts British Superbike Championship battle.

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship returns to Snetterton for its annual visit to Norfolk, which will play a pivotal role in deciding who remains in 2022 title contention, this weekend (9/10/11 September).

Three riders already have their Title Fighter status confirmed ahead of the trip to Snetterton, but who joins Bradley Ray, Jason O’Halloran and Rory Skinner in the final eight line-up will be decided over three crucial races this weekend.

Leading the hunt is Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson; his teammate Skinner confirmed his first Showdown appearance last time out, and the Lincolnshire contender is the only rider who can cement his place following the eBay Sprint Race on Saturday. Jackson needs to outscore Cadwell Park double winner Danny Buchan by 15-points to guarantee his Showdown status for the first time.

Glenn Irwin holds fifth in the standings and is another contender with a clear idea of what he needs to maintain his edge over the chasing pack. The Honda Racing UK rider has a 13-point advantage over Tommy Bridewell in sixth, but the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider was a podium finisher on the 300 circuit last year.

Defending champion Tarran Mackenzie is also yet to claim his place in the Title Fighter line-up and the McAMS Yamaha rider will be hoping for a repeat of his winning performance last year, when he claimed the Race of Aces title which is also up for grabs too this weekend.

The rider in the most precarious position ahead of the decisive three races is Kyle Ryde as the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha contender is currently eighth in the standings and only has a 14-point margin over Buchan.

There are a three riders outside of the current top eight who are ready to try and displace them from the 2022 line-up; led by Buchan who had an incredible performance at Cadwell Park to cut the deficit and keep his hopes of a Showdown place alive.

FHO Racing BMW’s Peter Hickman and 2018 champion Leon Haslam on the VisionTrack Kawasaki are also mathematically in with a last chance of making the cut for the top eight as the battle to become 2022 Bennetts BSB champion is set to intensify.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Bradley Ray (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 372 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 359 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) – 241 – SHOWDOWN CONFIRMED Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki) 225 Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 214 Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 201 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 186 Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha) 178 Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) 164 Peter Hickman (FHO BMW) 144 Leon Haslam (VisionTrack Kawasaki) 143

Kyle Ryde

Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha

Fighting for a Title Fighter position

“I know that I need to go to Snetterton, ride how I know I can ride, and bring a trophy home or something, then I should be there or thereabouts. I was determined to do it at Thruxton and it just didn’t happen, I didn’t think too much about Cadwell as the pace was ridiculous but that is just BSB for you though!

“Snetterton is one of my favourite tracks so I am looking forward to that, the test went well there earlier in the year and I know the Yamaha is a good bike there, so I just have to make the most of it and hopefully that secures my place in the Showdown.

“I rode the BMW there last year and it wasn’t one of its favourite tracks, so I suppose that is something in my head that I am a little bit happy about. Everyone has their bad luck, so I am just glad it is Snetterton that we are going to where we sort it out.”

Danny Buchan

SYNETIQ BMW

Fighting for a Title Fighter position

“I am obviously still on cloud nine after a great weekend at Cadwell Park! I was over the moon with a third and two wins, and bigger than that – we are in with a fighting chance of getting into the Showdown.

“That was massive for myself and the SYNETIQ BMW team as before the weekend I genuinely didn’t think I could get that 60-point gap back down. I just didn’t think it was a realistic gap to close, but 14 points now to Kyle in eighth is realistic.

“Snetterton is a great track for me and the BMW works well there from the first day I hopped on it this year at the test pre-season, so I am looking forward to going back and having a good consistent weekend.

“Ultimately the goal will be to challenge for the podium in all three races, because podium points are important. That is the goal and we will do everything we can to be in the top eight at the end of Sunday.”

For more info check out our dedicated British Superbikes News page

Or visit the official Bennetts British Superbike Championship website www.britishsuperbike.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security