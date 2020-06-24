Soft tops for alloy panniers

Nippy Normans Top Box and Pannier Mat Kits help to protect BMW luggage against the rigours of life on the road.

As owners know, OEM aluminium pannier lids are all too easy to scrape, dent and scratch with boots and zips; when removing and refitting; and from strapping down additional luggage on top, leaving them looking tired very quickly.

Tailored to fit top and side cases perfectly, and made from highly durable material, Top Box and Pannier Mat Kits shield luggage lids from accidental damage and prevent unsightly marks.

The ‘pimpled’ surface also provides a non-slip platform for mobile phones, cameras, helmets and other items riders inevitably balance on cases at stops.

Each mat is self-adhesive for quick and easy fitting – no messy glues or complicated fixing procedures – all you need is a steady hand.

They’re UV resistant, have been tested to survive the harshest of winters (minus 30 degrees) and the hottest of desert temperatures (up to 120 degrees). The taped-adhesive is resistant to degradation and failure too.

Mats come as a one-piece kit for the top box only; two-pieces for the top of each side pannier, and complete kits for all three. They fit all BMW OEM aluminium cases fitted to the F 800/850, R 1200/Adv and R 1250/Adv models.

Prices start from £29, including VAT from the UK’s No.1 for BMW motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com