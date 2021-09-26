Sofuoglu Claims Race 2 Victory In Worldssp300 As Huertas Crashes Out In Jerez

The second WorldSSP300 race in Jerez was full of drama as the Championship battle took more twists.

The FIM Supersport 300 World Champion race on Sunday at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto with a race that could have huge Championship implications and twists as Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) took a commanding victory for Race 2 of the Motul Spanish Round while Championship leader Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) crashed out and saw his Championship lead cut.

Huertas got the jump at the start to take the lead as he looked to wrap up the Championship in Race 2 but the Spanish rider ran wide at Turn 6 and dropped from the lead group down into around 14th before he started fighting his way back through the field, before the same issue happened again a couple of laps later and dropped him down to 19th, before Huertas was involved in an incident with Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) at Turn 6 which forced the Championship leader out of the race; the incident to be investigated after the race by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards.

The first incident allowed Turkish star Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) to take the lead of the race and at around the halfway stage of the race, he tried to open up the gap at the front of the field so he could claim his second victory of the season, which he duly did so ahead of Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) in second place, who gained who crossed the line in fourth place but gained two positions when Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) and Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) were demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap. Okaya claimed third place ahead of teammate Buis, whose fourth place coupled with Huertas’ non-score means the title battle will continue into the season finale in Portimao in just one week, with the gap just 36 points in favour of Huertas.

P1 Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing)

“Actually, last year we got our first podium in WorldSSP300 and first victory. Now we are in 2021 and again we got a victory here. This was my best race. I will never forget this. We had a good gap, we put a good gap to the other riders and the pace was good so I’m, very happy.”

P2 Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing)

“First of all, I have to send my condolences to the Viñales family because they are having a hard moment. I would like to say I’m happy but, in the end, I am not happy, not with the race, but with the weekend. It’s a lot of sentiment, first up and then down. This race is for Dean. We were friends so I think this has to be for him.”

P2 Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki)

“First, I want to say thanks to my family and sponsors and all who have supported me. The race was so hard, like every time in WorldSSP300, but this podium is much better than the Aragon podium. This podium is for Dean Berta Viñales.”

WorldSSP300 Results Race 2

1. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing)

2. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +3.516s

3. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +3.518s

4. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +3.520s

5. Marc Garcia (Prodina Team WorldSSP300) +3.813s

6. Mirko Gennai (Team BRcorse) +3.820s

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 10)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Yamaha (210 points)

2. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (174 points)

3. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (158 points)

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

