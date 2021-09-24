Sofuoglu Fastest On Friday In Shaken-up Worldssp300 Order In Jerez



The Turkish star continued his fine form by topping both sessions on Friday in Jerez.

The Friday action was electric in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto as Turkish star Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) topped the day’s running after going fastest in both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 for the Motul Spanish Round, starting the weekend as strongly as possible.

After a strong weekend at the Catalunya Round, Sofuoglu came into the Spanish Round full of confidence and it showed as he took honours in both FP1 and FP2, posting a best time of 1’52.629s, the only rider in the 1’52s bracket, in the morning session to top that session with his Free Practice 2 time slower, but enough to top the second 30-minute session by over half-a-second. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) was in second place as the lead Kawasaki rider, finishing three tenths clear of Yeray Ruiz (Yamaha MS Racing) who had a dramatic morning session with a peculiar fairing failure.

Reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) led a pack of 23 riders inside a second from fourth downwards as he finished in fourth place despite a trip through the gravel at Turn 5 in FP2, just 0.020s of Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team) in fifth place as the Spanish teenager continued making progress after a breakthrough weekend in France. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) rounded out the top six, just 0.018s behind Viñales.

Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) claimed seventh place with a 1’53.597s, around one second off Sofuoglu’s pace, as he looked to return to the podium. In eighth was Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing), the first rider who improved their time in Free Practice 2, as he finished second in the afternoon session. Ton Kawakami (AD78 Team Brasil by MS Racing) was another who improved in FP2 as he took ninth place in the combined classification, and fourth in FP2. Dutch rider Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) rounded out the top ten with his Free Practice 1 time as he posted a 1’53.773s.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) 1’52.629s

2. Jose Perez Luis Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing) +0.554s

3. Yeray Ruiz (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.820s

4. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.907s

5. Dean Berta Viñales (Viñales Racing Team) +0.927s

6. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) +0.945s

