Sofuoglu storms to the top after Friday running in WorldSSP300 at Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Turkish star topped both Free Practice sessions as he struck first for WorldSSP300’s visit to Catalunya, three manufacturers in the top three.

Friday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya belonged to Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship as the Turkish star topped both Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 for the Hyundai N Catalunya Round with the morning session proving to be the fastest session for most of the grid.

Sofuoglu made sure his speed was known to his rivals by topping both sessions with his time of 1’55.815s in the opening 30-minute session enough to top the times for Friday’s action, ahead of Dutch rider Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) with just a tenth separating the pair at the front of the field.

Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) claimed third place despite a crash in Free Practice 2, where he was 26th, after he came together with Sylvain Markarian (Leader Team Flembbo) at Turn 4 trying to pass the French rider. Booth-Amos was third in the combined standings thanks to his FP1 time of 1’56.205s

16 riders were separated by just one second in the combined classification with Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) in fourth place, less than half-a-second behind Sofuoglu, while wildcard rider Alvaro Diaz Cebrian (Arco-Motor University Team) claimed fifth place in a strong showing on his first appearance in 2021. Reigning Champion Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) claimed sixth place, 0.058s away from Diaz Cebrian.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) 1’55.815s

2. Victor Steeman (Freudenberg KTM WorldSSP Team) +0.108s

3. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.390s

4. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +0.451s

5. Alvaro Diaz Cebrian (Arco-Motor University Team) +0.575s

6. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.612s

