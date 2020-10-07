Designed to bring Maxxis’ highest quality tyres together for the same, reliably affordable price, the SuperMaxx range offers impressive performance for a comfortable price.

The SuperMaxx range is comprised of four tyres, each designed for a specific type of motorcyclist.

SuperMaxx ST

This tyre features a medium compound to offer the perfect combination of sport riding and long-distance, comfortable touring rides. Perfect for riders who enjoy getting their knee to the ground, this tyre can hold its own down a twisty back lane whilst remaining comfortable and reliable on calmer journeys and in the wet.

SuperMaxx Diamond

This is a hard compound, high mileage tyre which offers outstanding cornering performance in the wet and the dry. The intricate shoulder pattern combats the typical issues of a hard compound tyre by generating heat under lean, providing sporty, instantaneous grip to almost any apex.

SuperMaxx Touring

A medium-hard compound, comfortable tyre designed for long-distance or commuters, this tyre offers longevity, comfort and value. Offering reliable grip in the wet or dry, this tyre is prepared for most journeys in the UK and Europe.

