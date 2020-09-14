GIAGUARO V1GARA The Soriano top product is an inspiration from the shapes and colors of its multiple ancestral uniqueness, and aggressive and original look of the 1940’s headlights. This remarkable sleek fairing enhances the exclusive aluminum frame, and entirely racing inspired refinement that only champions can claim.

Soriano Motori Corp is reviving the historic European motorcycle brand established by inventor Ricardo Soriano Scholtz von Hermensdorff II in 1919, with today’s best state-of-the-art technology, mechanical and electrical engineering offered in the field of electric propulsion for vehicles with top well seasoned engineers from the EU and the USA.

Electric mobility is expanding at a rapid pace. The years 2017 and 2018 have, however, been very noteworthy for the EV market. In 2017 was a landmark year for EVs as global sales surpassed one million units for the first time. Studies, including a prominent one by Deloitte estimate that year 2022 will be a tipping point because the price premium for EVs will be eliminated, which will cause a sudden and rapidly rising surge in demand for EVs as a replacement for gas vehicles and ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) in general.