With the winter season upon us, Gear Gremlin – the great value brand for indispensable accessories for motorcyclists – is reminding riders that a few inexpensive additions to their workshop and kit cupboard can make a big difference, whether you’re storing your bike or riding it through the chilly months.

A good quality, well-fitting cover is essential for bikes parked outdoors, keeping your motorcycle protected against rain, frost, snow, harmful UV rays (when the sun occasionally shines) and away from prying eyes too. The Gear Gremlin Classic Neon Cover is made from a waterproof, soft and durable polyester with elastic hems for a secure fit. Reinforced side cut-outs are provided to pass a security chain through and the neon yellow section increases visibility on dark roadsides. It comes in three sizes for the perfect fit, from £45.99 including VAT.

If you’re storing your bike, the Silencer Bung protects your engine and exhaust from water ingress, as well as uninvited guests (rodents, insects, etc). It also comes in handy during washing. The universal ‘comb’ fit is suitable for 2- and 4-stroke pipes, priced at £5.99.

Don’t get caught in the cold, rain and/or dark because you haven’t got the tools to fix a simple problem. Compact enough to stash under a seat, or even in a pocket, the Gear Gremlin Tool Kit contains everything needed for emergency roadside repairs – only £14.99.

It’s always worth carrying a spare Gear Gremlin Bandana with you, so you have a dry one to hand. They can be worn in many different configurations, including face mask or beanie, come in a variety of designs and colours and one size fits all. From £6.99.

And finally, we can’t live without our smartphones any more; keep yours safely wrapped up with the waterproof Phone Dry Bag. Made from a durable PVC, with 2 securing poppers, it suits devices up to 135 x 110 mm and sells for £3.99.

Visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk for details on these and the wide range of accessories from Gear Gremlin.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



