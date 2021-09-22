The South of England Classic Bikejumble & Show returns to the Ardingly showground for the final time this year, on Sunday 31st October.

Club stands, plus individual entries for pre-1980 machines, will be on display in the spacious Jubilee Hall, with prizes awarded to the best bikes on show in nine classes, covering different eras, capacities and nationalities, as well as for the Best Club Stand. All bikes must be registered in advance and exhibitors can enter bikes for free.

With trade stands, jumblers and garage clear-out stalls spread across three huge sheds, and plenty more around the outdoor showground, the show is a perfect opportunity to browse new and used parts, accessories and tools, ready for that winter restoration. And for those looking to clear some space, or pick up a new project, members of the public can display complete, running machines for sale in the Bikemart section.

Held at the South of England Showground, between London and Brighton, the venue is easy to reach, only eight miles from junction 10 of the M23, and clearly sign-posted.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 31st October and tickets cost £7- for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free.

Earlybird Admission from 7:30am is available for serious bargain-hunters – tickets cost £10.

To book tickets or a stall, visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here