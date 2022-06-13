Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

This year’s South of England Classic Show celebrates quirky British motorcycle manufacturer Wooler.

John Wooler, grandson of the founder, (whose name he shares), will be there, along with the veteran 1911 Wooler 350cc, nicknamed the ‘The Flying Banana’ thanks to its distinctive petrol tank.

The British Motorcycle Conservation Trust (BMCT) are booked to display their 1955 Wooler 500cc ohv flat four machine, the final model designed by Wooler, which showcases his love of innovation, regardless of commercial considerations.

Held at the South of England Showground, near Gatwick, the event centres around the Queens Jubilee Hall, which is packed with display bikes and club stands.

The massive Abergavenny Building is filled with an array of stalls, including traders, specialist service providers, jumblers and private garage clearances, with even more to browse under cover in the adjacent Robins and Young Farmers Buildings.

Plus outdoor pitches lining the routes connecting the buildings, including a range of caterers serving hot and cold refreshments.

The South of England Showground can be found at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10, and clearly sign-posted.

Gates open to the public from 10 am on Sunday 31st July and tickets cost £7for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. EarlyBird Admission from 07:30 is available for £10. Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate. Parking is free.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk

