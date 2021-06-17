SP CONNECT ™ debuts its new collection of ART INSPIRED smartphone cases infusing contemporary style and designs with the best in form and function.

SP CONNECT ™ will offer a new collection of ART INSPIRED cases for the first time ever. While SP phone cases have traditionally been available in black only, it will expand its pallet starting June 2021.

These limited-edition designs will feature various patterns, illustrations, and designs. The initial motifs will have geometric patterns and themed illustrations. They will have designs that amplify style, play on themes, and allow you to express your identity on the go.

Look for exciting new designs to come, co-labs with our iconic brand partners, and other cool artwork with famed artists. With our proprietary printing technology, the sky is the limit for what we can do with these cases.

KEY FEATURES:

• Designed and crafted in Europe

• Unique and original designs

• Limited production

• Durable finish

• SP CONNECT™ compatible

• 30 Day Customer Satisfaction

• 2-Year Limited Warranty

• Free Standard Shipping

For more information or to start collecting your cases today please visit www.sp-connect.com

