Sp-connect Moto Bundle Avm Review

Mobile phones have become an essential part of our daily lives and they assist us in performing a wide variety of tasks efficiently. The use of GPS has increased the importance of mobile phones in our journeys by manifolds, though, it is a rather cumbersome task to focus on the mobile screen especially while riding a motorbike. The two-wheelers aren’t equipped with an infotainment system, thus, mobile phone holders become a vital component of rides. Here, I will be sharing with you my riding experience with SP-Connect’s Moto Bundle mobile holder that has now become a permanent companion for my rides.

Before moving on to the real-life experience, we should probably first talk about the accessories & the installation process. The SP-Connect Moto Bundle comes in different sizes and customizations for each mobile phone and you’ll have no difficulty in selecting a holder for your phone since it is available for nearly all mainstream phones. You can opt for a universal case or a universal mount if there is no holder available for a particular cell phone. Other items included in the package are a clamp, stand tool, weather cover, and plastic spacing inserts that let you increase or decrease the height of the phone. All these accessories are also available in chrome finishing, but obviously, you will have to shell out more money for that.

To install the SP-Connect Moto bundle, you will need to first figure out which quarter ring perfectly fits the handlebar of your bike. The original ring fitted perfectly over the handlebar of my bike and then all I had to do was to install the mount over it. The mount can be tightened using the Allen wrench provided in the box, just make sure that you don’t tighten it too much as it can leave marks on the handlebar. The holder will be ready to be used after you have installed and adjusted the male end of the mount on top of Mount Pro. Just install the phone case on the phone and attach it to the mount. Rotate it if you want to switch to a landscape view or vice versa. Wiggle it a bit to make sure that it is adjusted tightly.

I have tried various phone holders in the past, but they either cause the phone to fall off in the middle of the ride or they don’t provide a nice and steady view. The SP-Connect AVM/ Moto Mount Pro not only provides a good room for adjustment, but the high-quality materials and snug fit also enables it to grip the phone really well. You will face no problem whether you are going over a rough patch or revving your bike at higher RPMs as the anti-vibration module absorbs all the vibrations and lets you enjoy a static view without any distortion. The weather cover provided is not waterproof, but it has a good tendency to withstand light rain easily.

The price, no doubt, is a bit on the steeper side but the quality of materials, finishing, and accessories provided with it make it worth the price. The installing process might seem a bit confusing, but trust me, it only takes a maximum of 10 minutes to figure out and install according to your needs. All these features make it a worthy partner for your long or short motorbike or bike rides.

1 of 12

For more SP Connect UK News check out our dedicated page SP Connect UK

or head to the official SP Connect UK website sp-connect.co.uk/

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

