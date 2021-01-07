To help connect your active life even better, these innovations will be added to the SP CONNECT ™ portfolio for the most versatile mounting system in the world.

Cases, Clamps & Kits

SP CONNECT ™ offers phone cases for the new iPhone 12 series that has been on the market since October 2020. The models 12 Pro / 12, 12 Pro Max and 12 mini are available.

At the same time, matching Weather Covers are being launched, which also perfectly protect the iPhone models 12 Pro / 12, 12 Pro Max and 12 mini from rain, dust, sweat and dirt.

The newly developed Glass Screen Protector offers additional protection against scratches and droplets for the following iPhone models: 12 Pro / 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, 11 Pro / XS / X, 11 Pro Max / XS Max, 11 / XR and SE / 8/7.

The Universal Phone Clamp represents a small revolution in the universal category. Finally, every standard size smartphone can be mounted directly on the handlebars using a clamp, which will be particularly interesting for the rental business.

The Adhesive Kit includes five versatile adhesive mounts, the Camera / Light Adapter Kit enables a smartphone and action cam or light to be attached at the same time, and with the Bike Computer Adapter Kit, Garmin® or Wahoo® bike computers can also be connected directly to all SP CONNECT ™ Mounts.

Motorcycle Mounts

Bar Clamp Mount Pro Chrome: CNC-milled from aircraft aluminum and finished with a chrome surface, the mount fits perfectly with chrome-plated handlebars.

Brake Mount: The mount specially developed for large scooters (such as the Yamaha T-Max, Honda Forza or BMW C series) is mounted directly above the brake fluid reservoir. 72 ° adjustability

Moto Mount LT: The handlebar mount for motorcycles with a smaller displacement is very attractively priced. This covers the entry-level price range.

For more information on SP Connect products visit sp-connect.co.uk/



