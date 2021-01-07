Sp Connect Presents New Motorcycle ProductsTo help connect your active life even better, these innovations will be added to the SP CONNECT ™ portfolio for the most versatile mounting system in the world.

Cases, Clamps & Kits

SP CONNECT ™ offers phone cases for the new iPhone 12 series that has been on the market since October 2020. The models 12 Pro / 12, 12 Pro Max and 12 mini are available.

At the same time, matching Weather Covers are being launched, which also perfectly protect the iPhone models 12 Pro / 12, 12 Pro Max and 12 mini from rain, dust, sweat and dirt.

Sp Connect Presents New Motorcycle ProductsThe newly developed Glass Screen Protector offers additional protection against scratches and droplets for the following iPhone models: 12 Pro / 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, 11 Pro / XS / X, 11 Pro Max / XS Max, 11 / XR and SE / 8/7.

The Universal Phone Clamp represents a small revolution in the universal category. Finally, every standard size smartphone can be mounted directly on the handlebars using a clamp, which will be particularly interesting for the rental business.

The Adhesive Kit includes five versatile adhesive mounts, the Camera / Light Adapter Kit enables a smartphone and action cam or light to be attached at the same time, and with the Bike Computer Adapter Kit, Garmin® or Wahoo® bike computers can also be connected directly to all SP CONNECT ™ Mounts.

Sp Connect Presents New Motorcycle ProductsMotorcycle Mounts

Bar Clamp Mount Pro Chrome: CNC-milled from aircraft aluminum and finished with a chrome surface, the mount fits perfectly with chrome-plated handlebars.

Brake Mount: The mount specially developed for large scooters (such as the Yamaha T-Max, Honda Forza or BMW C series) is mounted directly above the brake fluid reservoir. 72 ° adjustability

Moto Mount LT: The handlebar mount for motorcycles with a smaller displacement is very attractively priced. This covers the entry-level price range.

For more information on SP Connect products visit sp-connect.co.uk/
